|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|1. Fixed the Day, Date, Time and Venue for the 41st Annual General Meeting . 2. Decided the Cut-off Date 3. Fixed the remote E-voting period . 4. Approved the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer Voting Results along with scrutinizer Report for the 41st Annual General Meeting held on 28.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
