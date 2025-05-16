Board Meeting 16 May 2025 13 May 2025

Sophia Traexpo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above-mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 16 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till May 18 2025 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. Audited financial results for the fourth Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

Sophia Traexpo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 10 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Third quarter ended December 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till February 12 2025 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. This is for your information and necessary records. Un Audited financial results for the Quarter ended December 31,2024 approved by the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Sophia Traexpo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second quarter ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till November 14 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. This is for your information and necessary records. Un Audited Financial Results approved in the board meeting held today on November 12,2024 for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Board of Directors at their meeting held on 05.09.2024 approved the following: 1. Fixed the Day, Date, Time and Venue for the 41st Annual General Meeting . 2. Decided the Cut-off Date 3. Fixed the remote E-voting period . 4. Approved the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 7. Appointment of Internal Auditor

