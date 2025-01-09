iifl-logo-icon 1
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 9, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.52

2.3

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.47

4.8

2.51

1.39

Net Worth

20.99

7.1

4.81

3.69

Minority Interest

Debt

10.66

7.39

6.68

7.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.2

0.2

0

Total Liabilities

31.82

14.69

11.69

10.93

Fixed Assets

14.13

8.8

6.42

6.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

4

0

0

2.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

3.88

5.83

5.24

2.28

Inventories

9.58

5.39

3.8

2.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.5

12.54

6.27

7.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.94

9.54

5.98

2.59

Sundry Creditors

-18.2

-19.78

-10.5

-10.31

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.94

-1.86

-0.31

-0.11

Cash

9.6

0.03

0.02

0.2

Total Assets

31.82

14.69

11.68

10.93

Sotac Pharma. : related Articles

No Record Found

