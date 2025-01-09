Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.52
2.3
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
4.8
2.51
1.39
Net Worth
20.99
7.1
4.81
3.69
Minority Interest
Debt
10.66
7.39
6.68
7.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.2
0.2
0
Total Liabilities
31.82
14.69
11.69
10.93
Fixed Assets
14.13
8.8
6.42
6.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
4
0
0
2.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
3.88
5.83
5.24
2.28
Inventories
9.58
5.39
3.8
2.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.5
12.54
6.27
7.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.94
9.54
5.98
2.59
Sundry Creditors
-18.2
-19.78
-10.5
-10.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.94
-1.86
-0.31
-0.11
Cash
9.6
0.03
0.02
0.2
Total Assets
31.82
14.69
11.68
10.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.