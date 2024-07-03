Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹105.9
Prev. Close₹111
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.27
Day's High₹105.9
Day's Low₹105.9
52 Week's High₹202.8
52 Week's Low₹87.1
Book Value₹47.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)117.02
P/E23.77
EPS4.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.52
2.3
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
4.8
2.51
1.39
Net Worth
20.99
7.1
4.81
3.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
103.83
77.48
48.84
28.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.83
77.48
48.84
28.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.93
0.11
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sharadkumar Dashrathbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Dineshkumar Babulal Gelot
Executive Director
Vishalkumar Devrajbhai Patel
Executive Director
Chetankumar Bachubhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ms. Nidhiben Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Umangbhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Heena Viral Patel
Reports by Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Sotac Pharmaceuticals, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015. Thereafter M/s. Sotac Pharmaceuticals was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Private Limited dated December 18, 2015 from the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited dated November 22, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is a part of SOTAC Group, based at Gujarat and is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for different marketers on loan license or contract manufacturing basis. The Company is pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as Non Beta-Lactam (general) tablets, beta-lactam coated tablets, beta-lactam uncoated tablets, Non Beta-Lactam (general) capsules, beta-lactam capsules, oral liquid, dry syrup and external preparations such as nasal spray, relief spray and cream. The Companys therapeutic portfolio include Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Psychotic, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron, Anti-Cold, AntiAllergic, Derma Products, Antacid, Anti-Ulcerants, PPI, Anti-Emetics, Cardiac, Anti-Hypertensives, Analgesic, AntiPyretic, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral, General Antibioti
Read More
The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹105.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹117.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 23.77 and 2.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹87.1 and ₹202.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.41%, 6 Month at -22.92%, 3 Month at -19.27% and 1 Month at -0.13%.
