Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

105.9
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open105.9
  • Day's High105.9
  • 52 Wk High202.8
  • Prev. Close111
  • Day's Low105.9
  • 52 Wk Low 87.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.27
  • P/E23.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.68
  • EPS4.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)117.02
  • Div. Yield0
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

105.9

Prev. Close

111

Turnover(Lac.)

1.27

Day's High

105.9

Day's Low

105.9

52 Week's High

202.8

52 Week's Low

87.1

Book Value

47.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

117.02

P/E

23.77

EPS

4.67

Divi. Yield

0

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.85%

Non-Promoter- 8.88%

Institutions: 8.88%

Non-Institutions: 18.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.52

2.3

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.47

4.8

2.51

1.39

Net Worth

20.99

7.1

4.81

3.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

103.83

77.48

48.84

28.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.83

77.48

48.84

28.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.93

0.11

0.22

View Annually Results

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sharadkumar Dashrathbhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Dineshkumar Babulal Gelot

Executive Director

Vishalkumar Devrajbhai Patel

Executive Director

Chetankumar Bachubhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ms. Nidhiben Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Umangbhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Heena Viral Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Sotac Pharmaceuticals, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015. Thereafter M/s. Sotac Pharmaceuticals was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Private Limited dated December 18, 2015 from the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited dated November 22, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is a part of SOTAC Group, based at Gujarat and is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for different marketers on loan license or contract manufacturing basis. The Company is pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as Non Beta-Lactam (general) tablets, beta-lactam coated tablets, beta-lactam uncoated tablets, Non Beta-Lactam (general) capsules, beta-lactam capsules, oral liquid, dry syrup and external preparations such as nasal spray, relief spray and cream. The Companys therapeutic portfolio include Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Psychotic, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron, Anti-Cold, AntiAllergic, Derma Products, Antacid, Anti-Ulcerants, PPI, Anti-Emetics, Cardiac, Anti-Hypertensives, Analgesic, AntiPyretic, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral, General Antibioti
Company FAQs

What is the Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹105.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹117.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 23.77 and 2.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹87.1 and ₹202.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -10.41%, 6 Month at -22.92%, 3 Month at -19.27% and 1 Month at -0.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.85 %
Institutions - 8.88 %
Public - 18.27 %

