Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW:

Global Economy:

Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. Global growth is projected to stay at 3.1 percent in 2024 and rise to 3.2 percent in 2025. Elevated central bank rates to fight inflation and a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weigh on economic activity. Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, amid unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 percent in 2024 and 4.4 percent in 2025, with the 2025 forecast having been revised down. Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy. Structural reforms can further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and easing supply constraints, while multilateral cooperation is necessary for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation.

Indian Economy Outlook:

India has maintained a strong economic performance despite global challenges and geopolitical concerns. This resilience can be attributed to robust domestic demand, a pickup in rural demand, strong investment levels, and sustained momentum in manufacturing. Despite global challenges, India stands out for its robust economic growth, demonstrating broad-based expansion across various sectors and reaffirming its pivotal role in supporting global economic growth.

The combined efforts of the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tackle inflation through strategic policy rate adjustments, bolstering food reserves, and facilitating easier imports have successfully managed inflationary pressures. As a result, retail inflation in the fiscal year 2023-24 saw a notable decrease, reaching its lowest point since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Core inflation specifically declined to 3.3% by March 2024. Moreover, the forecast of an above-normal monsoon in 2024 augurs well for agricultural productivity, which is expected to further alleviate concerns regarding inflation.

The backdrop of slowing global trade poses challenges for economies globally. However, India is poised to reduce its trade deficit in the upcoming years, supported by the expanded coverage of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme across multiple sectors. Strong export performance and robust remittance inflows are anticipated to contribute significantly. International agencies and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast that the Current Account Deficit (CAD) as a percentage of GDP will likely have moderated to below 1% in the fiscal year 2023-24.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with international organizations and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) providing positive assessments of its growth outlook for the current financial year.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The pharmaceutical industry is a major contributor to economic development and employment, and is known for creating high value-added products. Its also a rapidly evolving industry, with many companies investing heavily in research and development (R&D). It is among the top science-based industries in India with wide ranging capabilities in field of drug manufacture and technology ensuring quality and diversification. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is fragmented with more than 10,000 manufacturers in the organized and unorganized segments.

In 2023, the global pharmaceutical market had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27%. The total market was estimated at around $1.6 trillion, which is over $100 billion more than 2022. The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market is expected to reach $863.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Domestic pharmaceutical industry will likely hit $57 billion by FY25, along with expansion in operating margins by 100-150 basis points (bps), according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. During FY18 to FY23, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has logged a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-8%, primarily driven by an 8% increase in exports and a 6% rise in the domestic market. In FY23, the Indian pharma market saw a year-on-year growth of nearly 5%, reaching $49.78 billion. While exports grew a modest 3%, the domestic market increased 7% year-on-year. Among export markets, emerging markets remained relatively flat, while developed markets recorded an 8% growth in FY23. Exports to emerging markets were affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, scarcity of foreign currency in several African countries, and significant depreciation of local currencies. Despite facing pricing pressures in the US generics market, formulation companies managed to maintain their margins at around 22% in FY23. This was largely because of their focus on complex and specialty products. On the other hand, operating margins of APIs/bulk drugs companies contracted nearly 170 bps year-on-year, reaching approximately 18% in FY23. CareEdge ratings expects the pharmaceutical industry to grow at 7-8% in FY24-FY25, supported by a 6-7% growth in exports and an 8-9% growth in the domestic market during the same period. With the stabilisation of raw material prices, freight rates, and easing of pricing pressure in US generics market along with a focus on complex and speciality products, CareEdge Ratings expects the operating margin of industry players to improve by 100-150 bps over FY24- FY25 compared to FY23.

According to IQVIAs recent report on medicine usage, excluding COVID-19, the global medicine market is expected to grow at 3% to 6% CAGR through 2027, reaching about $1.9 trillion. The highest volume growth over the next five years is expected in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, India, and Africa/Middle East, largely driven by population growth. Growth in developed countries will be led by innovative medicines, which should offset losses due to patent expiries and loss of exclusivities. (Refer Table 1) Oncology, the leading therapy area in terms of global spending, is forecasted to grow at higher than earlier predicted rates, with an estimated growth of 13% to 16% CAGR as it faces limited losses of exclusivity in the coming years. Another key growth area for medicines is biotech, which is estimated to represent 35% of global spending in the next five years.

Indian pharmaceutical industry is the 3rd largest in the world by volume and is USD 40 billion in terms of value. The country contributes 3.5% of total drugs and medicines exported globally. India exports pharmaceuticals to more than 200 countries and territories including highly regulated markets such as the USA, The UK, European Union, Canada etc. India has complete ecosystem for development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals with companies having state of the art facilities, highly skilled/technical manpower. The country also has a number of renowned pharmaceutical educational and research institutes and a robust ecosystem of allied industries.

Major segments of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry include generic drugs, OTC medicines, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars and biologics. India is a global leader in the supply of DPT, BCG, and Measles vaccines. India is one of the biggest suppliers of low-cost vaccines in the world. India accounts for 60% of global vaccine production, contributing up to 70% of the WHO demand for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT) and Bacillus Calmette Gu?rin (BCG) vaccines, and 90% of the WHO demand for the measles vaccine.

The nation is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, occupying a 20% share in global supply by volume, and is the leading vaccine manufacturer globally. India also has the highest number of US-FDA compliant Pharma plants outside of USA and is home to more than 3,000 pharma companies with a strong network of over 10,500 manufacturing facilities as well as a highly skilled resource pool.

There are 500 API manufacturers contributing about 8% in the global API Industry. India is the largest supplier of generic medicines. It manufactures about 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories and accounts for 20% of the global supply of generics. Access to affordable HIV treatment from India is one of the greatest success stories in medicine.

Because of the low price and high quality, Indian medicines are preferred worldwide, making it "pharmacy of the world". 100%

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the pharmaceutical sector is allowed under the automatic route for greenfield pharmaceuticals. 100% FDI in the pharmaceutical sector is allowed in brownfield pharmaceuticals; wherein 74% is allowed under the automatic route and thereafter through the government approval route.

The pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to reach $65 Bn by 2024 and to $130 Bn by 2030. The Indian Pharmaceuticals industry plays a prominent role in the global pharmaceuticals industry. The sector contributed to around 1.32% of the Gross Value Added (at 2011-12 constant prices) of the Indian Economy in 2020-21. The total annual turnover of Pharmaceuticals in the fiscal year 2021-22 was $ 42.34 Bn. Major Segments of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry include generic drugs, OTC medicines, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars and biologics. India is a global leader in the supply of DPT, BCG, and Measles vaccines.

Pharmaceutical sector has emerged as a favourite destination for the foreign investors and is one of the top ten attractive sectors for foreign investment in India.

The Pharmaceutical industry in Gujarat ranks number one in India with a 33% share in drug manufacturing and 28% share in drug exports. The state has 130 USFDA certified drug manufacturing facilities. Ahmedabad and Vadodara are considered as pharmaceutical hubs as there are many big and small pharma companies established in these cities.

Gujarat is one of the major states in India and has a significant presence in the pharmaceutical industry. The state has become a hub for the pharmaceutical industry, with several established companies such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Dishman Pharmaceuticals having operations in the state. Gujarat currently has around 5000 drug manufacturing units and contributes 42 percent of Indias pharmaceutical turnover and 22 percent of its exports as of 2008. Over 52,000 individuals are employed in Gujarats pharmaceutical sector, which has experienced a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 54 percent in capital investments over the last three years.

Gujarats pharmaceutical industry holds a significant position in India, accounting for 40 percent of the countrys total pharmaceutical production and 17 percent of its exports. The industry is valued at US$ 5.5 Billion.

The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing healthy foreign direct investment, amalgamations and collaborations (such as licensing, co- development, joint distribution and joint ventures). Domestic manufacturers are looking to tap into international generic market which provide high margins. The number of Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) to the US FDA is also increasing every year. The Industry is witnessing a paradigm shift as the focus is shifting from the manufacturing of generic drugs to drug discovery and development (Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Cadilla Healthcare and Piramal Life Sciences, had applied for conducting clinical trials for numerous new drugs). With the passage of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019 ("CT Rules") the clinical trial sector is also growing steadily with many choosing India as one of the trial sites when conducting global clinical trials. Reportedly, Indias clinical trials market is expected to each $3.15 billion by 2025.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES:

The Indian pharmaceutcal constitutes 3.4% market share of the global pharma industry. If the Industry adopts a business-as-usual approach, the market value would grow to around 108 billion USD by 2030 with 11% CAGR. The global pharma market positioned at 1230 bn USD in 2020, is expected to grow to 3206 bn USD by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.5%.

It is envisioned that a focus on growth enablers can help India grab a 4% market share reaching 130 bn USD market size and a 5% market share will position India at 160 bn USD.

Pharmaceutical sector requires continued research to remain competitive. However, to leapfrog substantive measures are needed to venture into new areas to garner more value to the product and achieve increased exports.

Expansion of the industrys presence in the innovation accounts for 2/3rd of the global pharmaceuticals opportunities.

Indian pharma industry has largely remained confined to generic drugs where they are holding global leadership. The total amount spent on pharma R&D in terms of USD bn in US is 50-60, China is 15-20 and in India it is ~3. In the financial year 2021, the investments in R&D by the top ten Indian Pharma Companies amounted around 7.2% of their sales. There is a need to increase the R&D expenditure in the country by further promoting the research and innovation. There is urgent need to shift the focus to new areas where future trajectory of pharma industry lies. Accordingly, six moon-shot (priority) areas have been identified which hold potential for the future and will help industry to leapfrog in these areas.

To ensure greater resilience to external shocks, enforce greater drug security and boost the capacity for domestic production for critical bulk drugs and high-value products alike, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has launched supporting schemes to incentivize the global and domestic players to enhance investment and production in these product categories.

The Schemes are envisioned to ensure greater resilience of the Indian pharmaceutical industry to external shocks and contribute significantly to achieving a higher objective of affordable healthcare in the country and globally on a sustained basis.

The objective of the governemnt is to transform Indian Pharma MedTech sector from cost based to innovation-based growth by strengthening the research infrastructure in the country. The aim of the scheme is to promote industry academia linkage for R&D in priority areas and to inculcate the culture of quality research and nurture our pool of scientists. This will lead to sustained global competitive advantage and contribute to quality employment generation in the country

OUR BUSINESS:

Sotac Group is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in India. We specialize in manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products having a therapeutic portfolio including anti-diabetic, anti-psychotic, vitamins, minerals, iron, anti-cold, anti-allergic, dermatological products, antacid, anti-ulcerants, PPI, anti-emetics, cardiac, anti-hypertensives, analgesic, anti-pyretic, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, general antibiotics (IP-Lactams & Non-IP-Lactams), anti-fungal, and cephalosporin. We are committed to providing high-quality products at an affordable cost to healthcare professionals. We also aspire to be one of the leading contract manufacturing and development services providers in the country, both domestically and internationally.

We are well-managed pharmaceutical company having a strong track record and are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality pharmaceutical products that improve the lives of patients. We have a wide product portfolio with a focus on innovative products. Our products are supplied across 14 major states in India and we export our products to over 20 countries worldwide. Our companys offshore business revenue is primarily derived from the US market.

Our past and present clientele includes renowned pharma marketers and manufacturers such as Cadila Pharma, J. B. Chemical, Lincoln Pharma, Intas Pharma, Viatris (Mylan), Makers (Ipca), Corona Remedies, Eris Lifesciences, Stride Pharma, Stalion

Pharma, Acme Pharma, Olecare Pharma, Treatwell Pharma, Ronak Healthcare, Curever Pharma, Kentoss Pharma, Sunrest Pharma, and Ishan Healthcare.

Sotac Group is committed to providing quality products and services to its customers. The company is constantly striving to expand its line of products and is always looking for complementary products that will add to its range of products.

SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Following is an overview of our business verticals:

a) Manufacturing of Non-Beta-Lactam Medicines and Formulations: Under this vertical, we manufacture Non Beta-Lactam (general) tablets, Non Beta-Lactam (general) capsules, oral liquid, dry syrup and external preparations such as Ointment, Lotion and cream manufacturing facility of SOTAC Pharmaceuticals Limited. We undertake manufacturing activities for pharmaceuticals marketers on contract manufacturing and/or loan licence basis. We cater over 162 corporate clients on loan licence / contract manufacturing basis.

b) Manufacturing of Beta-Lactam Medicines and Formulations Under this vertical, we manufacture beta-lactam tablets, beta-lactam uncoated tablets, beta-lactam capsules and uncoated beta-lactam capsules, oral liquid and dry syrup at manufacturing facility of SOTAC Healthcare Private Limited. We undertake manufacturing activities for pharmaceuticals marketers on contract-manufacturing and/or loan licence basis. Our Beta-Lactam manufacturing at SOTAC Healthcare Private Limited is installed with capacity to manufacture 32.40 crores tables / year, 21.60 crore Capsules / year, and 2.16 crore Dry Syrup bottle / year. We cater over 162 Corporate Clients on loan licence / contract manufacturing basis.

c) Molecule Research & Development Under this vertical, we do research of pharmaceutical molecules used in developing new pharmaceutical formulations.

d) Manufacturing of Nutraceuticals medicinal products and food products We hold majority of holding in SOTAC Lifescience Private Limited. It is newly incorporated company engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Nutraceuticals products and food products on contract-manufacturing basis.

PRODUCT CATEGORY WISE REVENUE BIFURCATION:

The revenue bifurcation of the issuer company for the last three years are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of product category For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Sales % Sales % Sales % Tablet 6,339.19 94.47% 5202.91 89.73% 5,757.96 78.71% Capsules 324.21 4.48% 549.01 9.47% 772.17 10.56% Ointment 8.86 0.13% 12.70 0.22% 268.64 3.67% Liquid 38.25 0.57% 33.66 0.58% 516.40 7.06% Total 6,710.50 100.00% 5798.28 100.00% 7,315.17 100.00%

OPPORTUNITIES:

The cost of manufacturing pharmaceutical goods in India is lower and more effective compared to other nations, including:

• A robust industrial sector: India has a strong manufacturing base, which provides the pharmaceutical industry with access to a wide range of raw materials and components at competitive prices.

• A highly-skilled workforce: India has a large pool of skilled workers who are trained in the pharmaceutical sciences. This helps to keep labor costs down and ensures that the pharmaceutical industry has access to the talent it needs to produce high-quality products.

• A developed marketing and distribution system: India has a well-developed marketing and distribution system that allows pharmaceutical companies to reach a wide range of customers at a relatively low cost.

• A diversified ecosystem: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is supported by a number of different organizations, including government agencies, academic institutions, and private companies. This helps to create a strong and vibrant ecosystem that drives innovation and growth.

• Investor-Friendly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy: The government has made it easier for foreign investors to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in India, allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route.

• Government Subsidy: The countries governments have always shown friendliness to the pharma sectors to develop and invest more. As a result, we can see the investment has grown significantly, as well as helping giant companies to set up factories in developed and developing countries to build a positive brand image.

• More Awareness: The medicines are still a mystery to millions of people. As the drugs and treatments are getting expensive, healthcare is still out of hand for most people, and awareness level is getting lower. The industry has the opportunity to help people get to know better about medicines, fake medicines and other issues through PR campaigns.

• Tech Implementation: Technology has been a blessing and an excellent addition to developing more effective and efficient medicines. It saves a ton of lives, as well as easier the pain for millions of patients. As a result, we can see the advanced treatment for major diseases, cancers, kidney disorders and etc.

Threats:

However, there are also some challenges facing the Indian pharmaceutical industry, including:

• A lack of investment in research and development: The Indian pharmaceutical industry is not as heavily invested in research and development as some other countries. This could limit the industrys ability to innovate and develop new products.

• A lack of collaboration between industry and academia: The Indian pharmaceutical industry could benefit from more collaboration between industry and academia. This would help to ensure that the industry has access to the latest research and development findings.

• The manufacturing of low-cost, low-quality medications: There is a risk that some companies in the Indian pharmaceutical industry may focus on manufacturing low-cost, low-quality medications. This could damage the reputation of the Indian pharmaceutical industry and make it more difficult for companies to export their products.

• Electricity Crisis: One significant reason for the rising cost of medicines is the electricity crisis. Companies and manufacturers consume so much energy that they have to increase the price as the electricity bill increases. In 2024, the price and manufacturing cost might rise from 25% to 36% and maybe more, and it will affect the entire industry significantly, which has become a massive issue.

• Resource Short Supply: The pharma industry is going through a substantial short supply in every sector. As a result, it significantly delayed the overall operations of many companies, and the development of new medicines is also getting delayed. It is hampering the overall industry and causing the companies money, time and energy.

• Fewer Entry Barriers: The competition in this industry might be challenging, but the entry barriers arent. That single factor alone created many issues in the entire industry, such as supply chain disruption, raw material shortage, fake products, etc. These issues were getting bigger every day and became a massive threat for the industry to regulate.

• The company has been consistently taking steps to enhance its research and development units. This includes investing in new technologies, hiring top talent, and creating a culture of innovation which is evident in its growing portfolio of products and its expanding presence in the market.

• We are committed to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products to our clients. We have a rigorous quality control system in place, and we are constantly investing in new technologies to improve our manufacturing processes. We are also committed to providing our clients with excellent customer service.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTH:

1. Experienced Promoters and Management Team Our promoters have combined experience of 60 years in pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry. Our Promoters lead the company with their vision. Majority of our core promoters have medical educational background and have vast experience in the business undertaken by the Company. Encashing the expertise, they look after the strategic as well as day to day business operations. The strength and entrepreneurial vision of our Promoters and management have been instrumental in driving steady growth of our company and implementing our strategies. We believe that a motivated and experienced employee base is essential for maintaining a competitive advantage. Our motivated team of management and key managerial personnel complements each other to enable us to deliver high levels of client satisfaction.

2. Wide range of Products We along with our subsidiary companies deal in Non-Beta-Lactam (general) tablets, beta-lactam tablets, Non BetaLactam (general) capsules, beta-lactam capsules, oral liquid, dry syrup and external preparations such as nasal spray, relief spray and cream through SOTAC Pharmaceuticals Limited and SOTAC Healthcare Private Limited. Our groups therapeutical product portfolio consists of Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Psychotic, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron, AntiCold, Anti-Allergic, Derma Products, Antacid, Anti-Ulcerants, PPI, Anti-Emetics, Cardiac, Anti-Hypertensives, Analgesic, Anti-Pyretic, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral, General Antibiotics IP-Lactams & Non-IPLactams, Anti-Fungal, Cephalosporin. Our groups existing product portfolio consists of over 119 products. Out of total products, 109 are non-Beta-lactam formulation and 43 are beta-lactam preparation. Besides, our company has manufacturing permission for 329 products under license number G/25/2169 and 45 products under license number G/28/1587 from Food & Drug department for SOTAC Pharmaceuticals Limited. Further, under the same licenses, we are permitted to sale 34 Products in our name in offshore market also. Our manufacturing units manufacture 56 under our own brands for Domestic market and 14 products are majorly sold in USA. Our 71% subsidiary company has manufacturing permission for around 335 products under license number G/28/1755 from Food & Drug department for SOTAC Healthcare Private Limited. Further, under the same licenses, we are permitted to sale 3 Products in our name in offshore market also.

3. Strategic Location of Manufacturing Facilities Our groups manufacturing facilities are WHO-GMP accredited. SOTAC Pharmaceuticals Limited is also registered in USA with DUNS number. Our manufacturing units are located at Sanand GIDC II located in the outskirts of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat. The Industrial estate is developed by GIDC and enjoys good infrastructure facilities like electricity, water, roads, easy procurement of labour, raw material suppliers and market for finished products. With this we are concentrating on expanding the production capacity and adding new products in our product portfolio. Further, state of Gujarat has highest number of contracts manufactures for pharmaceutical products and Gujarat has good connectivity for inland and offshore transport, this gives us a locational advantage.

4. Scalable Business Model Our business model is customer centric, and order driven. It requires optimum utilisation of our existing resources, assuring quality supply and achieving consequent economies of scale. The business scale generation is basically due to development of new markets and products both domestic and international by exploring customer needs, marketing expertise and by maintaining the consistent quality output. Our manufacturing facility at SOTAC Pharmaceuticals Limited is installed with capacity to manufacture 360 Crore tables / year, 32.40 Crore Capsules / year, 2160 Kilo Litter syrup / year and 324 Tons external preparation / year. Further our BetaLactam manufacturing at SOTAC Healthcare Private Limited is installed with capacity to manufacture 32.40 crores tables / year, 21.60 crore Capsules / year, and 2.16 crore Dry Syrup bottle / year. Considering our existing capacity utilisation, we believe that our business model is scalable.

5. Quality assurance we believe that quality is an ongoing process of building and sustaining relationships. Our manufacturing units ensures highest level of quality assurance. Our groups manufacturing facilities are WHO-GMP accredited. In past, the manufacturing facility was also accredited with Kenya PPB and Ivory Coast. SOTAC Pharmaceuticals Limited is also registered in USA with DUNS number.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The company has a comprehensive system of internal financial controls that is appropriate for its size and operations. This system ensures timely and accurate financial reporting, the safeguarding of assets, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The companys internal auditors regularly review the internal financial control system to ensure its effectiveness, and any necessary changes or suggestions are incorporated into the system. The internal audit reports are also reviewed by the companys audit committee.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The key strategy will be focused around:

1. Financial strength & liquidity

2. Professional Management

3. Timely completion of Orders

4. Customer care

5. Brand Equity

Financial Performance and Review of Operations:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Standalone-Year Ended Consolidated-Year Ended Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue From Operations 6,710.50 5,798.28 10,383.05 7,748.32 Other Income 131.87 24.31 48.62 34.96 Total Income 6,842.37 5,822.59 10,431.67 7783.28 Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 5691.03 4977.48 9,531.51 7023.3 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 1151.34 845.11 900.16 760 Less: Depreciation 251.11 162.53 310.05 227.78 Less: Finance Cost 101.34 86.13 170.34 197.55 Profit Before Prior Period Items and Tax 798.89 596.45 419.77 392.67 Prior Period Items (23.38) - (23.38) Less: Current Tax 212.64 168.39 212.64 168.39 Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) (8.22) (21.49) (170.39) (4.33) Less: Income Tax Prior period (3 .79) - (3.79) - Profit After Tax 574.88 449.55 357.93 228.61

OUTLOOK:

Company strongly believes in future growth of company for which company has different growth strategies such as:

a) Sustainable growth;

Company promotes sustainable growth through:

• Achieve critical mass in key markets.

• Clear and actionable targets on sustainability.

• Embed sustainability practices in businesses.

b) Cost Leadership;

Company is stategising cost leadership by:

• Optimise operational costs.

• Leverage benefits of vertically integrated operations.

c) Business Development;

Company is planning its development by:

• Focusing on access to novel products, technology, market presence

d) Balance Profitability and Investments for the Future;

• Increased contribution of specialty and complex products. • Direct future investments towards differentiated products.

These steps will help the company to reinforce its competitive advantages and to achieve its growth goals. We envision a future where Sotac Group is a leading domestic and international provider of pharmaceutical products and services. We are committed to developing innovative new products, expanding our global footprint, and strengthening our brand. We believe that we have the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of patients around the world.

The domestic pharmaceutical industry is facing a number of challenges. One challenge is the product patent policy, which has made it more difficult for domestic companies to develop new drugs. Another challenge is the Drug Price Control Order, which has put downward pressure on drug prices. The new MRP-based excise duty structure has also put a greater burden on small pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry in India is highly fragmented, making it difficult for companies to achieve economies of scale. The industry is also facing rising competition from both domestic and international companies. Finally, the Indian business environment is becoming increasingly uncertain, making it difficult for pharmaceutical companies to plan for the future.

The company believes that it has a great deal of opportunities for future growth in the pharmaceutical industry. There is enormous untapped potential in its established brand equity, target geographies, and diversified product portfolio. To capitalize on these growth drivers, the company is taking several steps, including:

• Developing new products that meet the needs of patients and physicians.

• Improving the packaging of its products to make them more appealing to patients and to protect them from tampering.

• Investing in research and development to develop new products and to improve the efficacy and safety of its existing products.

• Expanding its retail presence to reach more clients.

• Improving its design abilities to create more appealing and effective packaging.

• Improving its inventory management to ensure that it has the right products in the right place at the right time.

The company is also concerned about a number of factors. One factor is the prevailing exposure norms, which limit the amount of debt that the company can take on. Another factor is the companys financial position, which is not strong. The company is also concerned about the entry of new players in the market, as this will increase competition. Additionally, the company is concerned about the rising competition from banks and multilateral agencies, which are providing financing to pharmaceutical companies. Finally, the company is concerned about the uncertain business environment, as this makes it difficult to plan for the future.

The company is taking a number of steps to address these challenges. One step is to invest in R&D to develop new drugs. Another step is to improve the companys manufacturing processes to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The company is also expanding its distribution network to reach more customers. Finally, the company is building its brand image to attract new customers and to retain existing customers.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The companys relationship with its employees remained cordial and harmonious. The company considers its employees to be its most valuable asset, and they have been the driving force behind the companys growth and expansion. The company acknowledges that its employees are its principal assets, and it has continued to make efforts to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

As of March 31, 2024, the company had a total of 68 employees on its rolls, including factory workers. The company will continue to create opportunities and ensure that it recruits diverse candidates without compromising on merit.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Ratio Figures as At 31.03.2024 Figures as At 31.03.2023 % Change From Last Year Explanation for Change in Ratio (for more than 25% in comparison with last year) Current Ratio (in times) 2.01 1.35 48.74% During the year, Company received money against the share allotement which is disclosed in the Cash and Cash Equivalents, on acount of that current assets increased in current year from previous year, since current ratio improved. Debt-Equity Ratio (in times) 0.23 0.93 (75.00%) During the year 2023-24 , total Equity has been Increased as Compare to the Previous Year from 1151.98 to 4827.44 but total debts has not been increased in the ratio of total Equity ,due to that Debt-Equity ratio has been decreased from 0.93 to 0.23. Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times) 3.61 7.99 (54.88%) During the year 2023-24 , Installments has been Increased as Compare to the Previous Year from 98.77 to 257.18 but Earning Available for debt has not been increased in the ratio of Installments ,due to that Debt-Service Coverage ratio has been decreased from 7.99% to 3.61% Return on Equity Ratio (in %) 19.23% 48.29% (60.18%) During the year 2023-24 , Average Equity has been Increased as Compare to the Previous Year from 930.95 to 2989.71 but Net After Tax has not been increased in the ratio of Average Equity ,due to that Debt-Equity ratio has been decreased from 48.29% to 19.23%. Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) 4.39 5.35 (18.00%) - Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio (in times) 4.01 4.82 (16.98%) - Trade Payables Turnover Ratio (in times) 2.83 2.33 21.48% - Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in %) 2.86 6.11 (53.19%) During the Year 2023-24, Net Working Capital has been Increased from 949.29 to 2346.81 but Revenue from operation has not been Increased as compared to the Increase in Net working capital due to that Net Capital Turnover ratio has been declined. Net Profit Ratio (in %) 8.57% 7.75% 10.49% - Return on Capital Employed (in %) 17.09% 37.68% (54.66%) During the Year 2023-24,Capital Employed has been Increased from 1811.33 to 5268.38 but Earnings before Interest and Taxes has not been Increased as compared to the Increase in Capital Employed due to that Return on Capital Employed ratio has been declined. Return on Investment (in %) N.A. N.A. - -

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this report describing the Companys objectives projections estimates and expectation may constitute "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumption and expectations of future events. These Statements are subject to certain risk and uncertainties. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumption and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results may different from those expressed or implied since the Companys operations are affected by many external and internal factors which are beyond the control of the management. Hence the Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments information or events.