Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Sotac Pharmaceuticals, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated October 28, 2015. Thereafter M/s. Sotac Pharmaceuticals was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company in the name of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Private Limited dated December 18, 2015 from the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited dated November 22, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is a part of SOTAC Group, based at Gujarat and is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for different marketers on loan license or contract manufacturing basis. The Company is pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as Non Beta-Lactam (general) tablets, beta-lactam coated tablets, beta-lactam uncoated tablets, Non Beta-Lactam (general) capsules, beta-lactam capsules, oral liquid, dry syrup and external preparations such as nasal spray, relief spray and cream. The Companys therapeutic portfolio include Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Psychotic, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron, Anti-Cold, AntiAllergic, Derma Products, Antacid, Anti-Ulcerants, PPI, Anti-Emetics, Cardiac, Anti-Hypertensives, Analgesic, AntiPyretic, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral, General Antibiotics IP-Lactams & Non-IP-Lactams, Anti-Fungal, Cephalosporin. Consequently, as a Group, it cater to a wide spectrum of companies for formulation development, clinical batch production, commercial scale productions.The Company commenced manufacturing facility in year 2017, which had an installed capacity to manufacture 90 Crore tables / year, 14 Crore Capsules / year. Later, in 2022, the Company acquired 71% holding in SOTAC Healthcare Private Limited and 100% holding in SOTAC Research Private Limited, thus making them as wholly owned Subsidiary Companies in April, 2022. Thereafter, it started a new venture, SOTAC Lifescience Private Limited and held 51% of total paid-up capital in it. The Company is planning to come out with a Initial Public offer consisting of upto 30,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh issue.