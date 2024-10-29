Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 20 Jan 2024