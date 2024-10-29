iifl-logo-icon 1
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

Sotac Pharma. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:17/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202420 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters SOTAC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 05-Feb-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Sotac Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 05, 2024 for approval of financial results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

