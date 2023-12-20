iifl-logo
Southern Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.68
(-68.32%)
Dec 20, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Southern Gas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.38

0.91

1.11

0.06

Depreciation

-1.48

-1.64

-1.67

-1.58

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.23

-0.64

0.03

Working capital

0.48

2.85

-1.79

-5.94

Other operating items

Operating

0.91

1.87

-2.99

-7.42

Capital expenditure

-0.35

0.48

1.81

3.86

Free cash flow

0.56

2.35

-1.18

-3.56

Equity raised

31.26

30.28

29.65

29.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.28

-0.61

-0.05

0.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.05

Net in cash

31.55

32.03

28.41

26.95

