Southern Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.38
0.91
1.11
0.06
Depreciation
-1.48
-1.64
-1.67
-1.58
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.23
-0.64
0.03
Working capital
0.48
2.85
-1.79
-5.94
Other operating items
Operating
0.91
1.87
-2.99
-7.42
Capital expenditure
-0.35
0.48
1.81
3.86
Free cash flow
0.56
2.35
-1.18
-3.56
Equity raised
31.26
30.28
29.65
29.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.28
-0.61
-0.05
0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.05
Net in cash
31.55
32.03
28.41
26.95
