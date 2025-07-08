iifl-logo
Southern Gas Ltd Share Price Live

22.68
(-68.32%)
Dec 20, 2023

  • Open22.68
  • Day's High22.68
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close71.6
  • Day's Low22.68
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.03
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value10,833.33
  • EPS805.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Southern Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Southern Gas Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 50

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Southern Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Southern Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.76%

Non-Promoter- 13.93%

Institutions: 13.93%

Non-Institutions: 19.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Southern Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.51

20.75

20.09

17.48

Net Worth

22.74

20.98

20.32

17.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.95

30.24

31.15

27.33

yoy growth (%)

2.32

-2.91

13.99

-6.93

Raw materials

-11.88

-11.58

-12.55

-10.65

As % of sales

38.4

38.28

40.3

38.97

Employee costs

-6.74

-6.68

-6.32

-6.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.38

0.91

1.11

0.06

Depreciation

-1.48

-1.64

-1.67

-1.58

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.23

-0.64

0.03

Working capital

0.48

2.85

-1.79

-5.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.32

-2.91

13.99

-6.93

Op profit growth

58.89

2.07

157.07

-61.57

EBIT growth

147.07

-18.61

734.89

-84.91

Net profit growth

185

45.74

381.39

-86.07

No Record Found

Southern Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

65.6937,767.531670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Southern Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Gautam V Pai Kakode

Non Executive Director

Yogita Gautam Pai Code

Non Executive Director

Motilal Sanvlokeny

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sripad P Patnekar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purushottam Mantri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ninad Gurudas Kamat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Govind Vithal Kamat

Registered Office

Govind Poy House P O No 340,

Rua Do Padre Miranda,

Goa - 403601

Tel: 91-832-2724863/2724864

Website: http://www.southerngasindia.com

Email: sglgoa@southerngasindia.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Southern Gas Limited was incorporated in Cochin on July 29, 1963. The Company is in the business of production and supply of Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Argon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen Gases, etc.
Reports by Southern Gas Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Southern Gas Ltd share price today?

The Southern Gas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Gas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Gas Ltd is ₹0.05 Cr. as of 20 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Southern Gas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Southern Gas Ltd is 0.03 and 0.00 as of 20 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Southern Gas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Gas Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of Southern Gas Ltd?

Southern Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.56%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -68.32%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Southern Gas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Southern Gas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.76 %
Institutions - 13.93 %
Public - 19.31 %

