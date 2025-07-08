Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹22.68
Prev. Close₹71.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹22.68
Day's Low₹22.68
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10,833.33
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.05
P/E0.03
EPS805.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.51
20.75
20.09
17.48
Net Worth
22.74
20.98
20.32
17.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.95
30.24
31.15
27.33
yoy growth (%)
2.32
-2.91
13.99
-6.93
Raw materials
-11.88
-11.58
-12.55
-10.65
As % of sales
38.4
38.28
40.3
38.97
Employee costs
-6.74
-6.68
-6.32
-6.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.38
0.91
1.11
0.06
Depreciation
-1.48
-1.64
-1.67
-1.58
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.23
-0.64
0.03
Working capital
0.48
2.85
-1.79
-5.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.32
-2.91
13.99
-6.93
Op profit growth
58.89
2.07
157.07
-61.57
EBIT growth
147.07
-18.61
734.89
-84.91
Net profit growth
185
45.74
381.39
-86.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,064.85
|74.63
|1,55,893.21
|445.76
|0.65
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,286.9
|76.9
|97,431.88
|513.16
|0.22
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,895.65
|131.32
|58,806.1
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,153.5
|204.88
|38,844.35
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,438.1
|65.69
|37,767.53
|167
|0.09
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Gautam V Pai Kakode
Non Executive Director
Yogita Gautam Pai Code
Non Executive Director
Motilal Sanvlokeny
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sripad P Patnekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purushottam Mantri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ninad Gurudas Kamat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Govind Vithal Kamat
Govind Poy House P O No 340,
Rua Do Padre Miranda,
Goa - 403601
Tel: 91-832-2724863/2724864
Website: http://www.southerngasindia.com
Email: sglgoa@southerngasindia.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Southern Gas Limited was incorporated in Cochin on July 29, 1963. The Company is in the business of production and supply of Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Argon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen Gases, etc.The...
Reports by Southern Gas Ltd
