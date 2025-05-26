iifl-logo
Southern Gas Ltd Board Meeting

22.68
(-68.32%)
Dec 20, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Southern Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 May 202519 May 2025
Southern Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 26/05/2025 for approval of Audited Financial Result for the FY 2024-25. Resignation of CS of Company; Retirement of CFO of Company & Appointment of new CFO of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.05.2025)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20253 Feb 2025
SOUTHERN GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of 4/2024-25 Board Meeting to be held on 10/02/2025. Outcome of the 4/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company for approving un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2025) Integrated filing for the quarter ended 31st Dec, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SOUTHERN GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 Outcome of the 3/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 08th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SOUTHERN GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board Meeting of the Company was held today, i.e. on Friday, 09th day of August, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (IST), inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Directors Report and Notice for the 60th AGM for the FY 2023-24. The 60th AGM is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Revising the Outcome for correction of term of re-appointment of Mr. Gautam V. Pai Kakode (DIN:02395512) as a Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 1st February, 2025 to 31st January 2028, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 60th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024)

