Board Meeting 26 May 2025 19 May 2025

Southern Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 26/05/2025 for approval of Audited Financial Result for the FY 2024-25. Resignation of CS of Company; Retirement of CFO of Company & Appointment of new CFO of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.05.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

SOUTHERN GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of 4/2024-25 Board Meeting to be held on 10/02/2025. Outcome of the 4/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company for approving un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2025) Integrated filing for the quarter ended 31st Dec, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SOUTHERN GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 Outcome of the 3/2024-25 Board Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 08th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024