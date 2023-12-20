iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Southern Gas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.68
(-68.32%)
Dec 20, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Gas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.95

30.24

31.15

27.33

yoy growth (%)

2.32

-2.91

13.99

-6.93

Raw materials

-11.88

-11.58

-12.55

-10.65

As % of sales

38.4

38.28

40.3

38.97

Employee costs

-6.74

-6.68

-6.32

-6.2

As % of sales

21.79

22.11

20.3

22.7

Other costs

-8.78

-9.75

-10.09

-9.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.38

32.24

32.39

35.21

Operating profit

3.53

2.22

2.17

0.84

OPM

11.4

7.34

6.98

3.09

Depreciation

-1.48

-1.64

-1.67

-1.58

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.05

-0.08

-0.08

Other income

0.36

0.39

0.69

0.87

Profit before tax

2.38

0.91

1.11

0.06

Taxes

-0.45

-0.23

-0.64

0.03

Tax rate

-19.23

-26.11

-58.34

58.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.92

0.67

0.46

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.92

0.67

0.46

0.09

yoy growth (%)

185

45.74

381.39

-86.07

NPM

6.22

2.23

1.48

0.35

Southern Gas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Gas Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.