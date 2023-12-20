Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.95
30.24
31.15
27.33
yoy growth (%)
2.32
-2.91
13.99
-6.93
Raw materials
-11.88
-11.58
-12.55
-10.65
As % of sales
38.4
38.28
40.3
38.97
Employee costs
-6.74
-6.68
-6.32
-6.2
As % of sales
21.79
22.11
20.3
22.7
Other costs
-8.78
-9.75
-10.09
-9.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.38
32.24
32.39
35.21
Operating profit
3.53
2.22
2.17
0.84
OPM
11.4
7.34
6.98
3.09
Depreciation
-1.48
-1.64
-1.67
-1.58
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
Other income
0.36
0.39
0.69
0.87
Profit before tax
2.38
0.91
1.11
0.06
Taxes
-0.45
-0.23
-0.64
0.03
Tax rate
-19.23
-26.11
-58.34
58.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.92
0.67
0.46
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.92
0.67
0.46
0.09
yoy growth (%)
185
45.74
381.39
-86.07
NPM
6.22
2.23
1.48
0.35
