Southern Gas Ltd Summary

Southern Gas Limited was incorporated in Cochin on July 29, 1963. The Company is in the business of production and supply of Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Argon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen Gases, etc.The Company is a better source for all gas requirements with 9 production facilities operational in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu States. With their engineering expertise, Southern Gas has enabled the customers since 1963 to gain an edge in the Southern market and manufacture innovative products in a cost-and resource-friendly way. And in turn, these innovations always bring them one step closer to the customers. The newly acclaimed ISO 9001:2008 Certified plants operates and thus focuses to build a skilled workforce of technicians and engineers who can provide best in class service and produce globally acclaimed products. The Company has one of the highest ratings for customer satisfaction in the industry. Customer and Employee Safety are of prime importance in the Companys strategy and are visible across all platforms.