Southern Gas Limited was incorporated in Cochin on July 29, 1963. The Company is in the business of production and supply of Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Argon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen Gases, etc.The Company is a better source for all gas requirements with 9 production facilities operational in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu States. With their engineering expertise, Southern Gas has enabled the customers since 1963 to gain an edge in the Southern market and manufacture innovative products in a cost-and resource-friendly way. And in turn, these innovations always bring them one step closer to the customers. The newly acclaimed ISO 9001:2008 Certified plants operates and thus focuses to build a skilled workforce of technicians and engineers who can provide best in class service and produce globally acclaimed products. The Company has one of the highest ratings for customer satisfaction in the industry. Customer and Employee Safety are of prime importance in the Companys strategy and are visible across all platforms.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.