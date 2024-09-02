|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|50
|50
|Final
|Recommended the Final dividend of Rs. 50/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 100 each (i.e, 50%) for FY23-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which shall be paid/d spatched on or before 30 days from the conclusion of AGM. Record Date for Dividend, Book Closure of Registrar of Member of the Company and E-Voting period. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
