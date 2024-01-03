SPEB Adhesives Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,484.45
|67.72
|1,51,074.56
|585.9
|0.67
|3,287.31
|92.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,808.5
|53.62
|83,250.91
|362.66
|0.26
|2,751.33
|405.93
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
5,929.15
|99.94
|50,563.79
|169.01
|0.2
|644.19
|463.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,445.8
|54.08
|37,852.11
|195
|0.09
|1,131
|620.02
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,052.25
|0
|35,440.11
|99.02
|0
|1,330.26
|52.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.