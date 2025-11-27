No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.17
0.18
0.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
19.14
19.15
17.37
Net Worth
19.31
19.33
17.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,472.2
|67.16
|1,49,827.86
|585.9
|0.68
|3,287.31
|92.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,835.6
|54.14
|84,054.22
|362.66
|0.25
|2,751.33
|405.93
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,020.45
|101.47
|51,342.4
|169.01
|0.2
|644.19
|463.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,474.9
|54.53
|38,171.78
|195
|0.09
|1,131
|620.02
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,046.75
|0
|35,254.87
|99.02
|0
|1,330.26
|52.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot No.J 33 MIDC Taloja,
Raigad,
Maharashtra - 410208
Tel: +91 77385 32223
Website: http://www.speb7.com
Email: cs@speb7.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by SPEB Adhesives Ltd
