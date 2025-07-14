Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
394.7
|18.31
|6,686.31
|74.09
|1.27
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
560.25
|13
|3,700.45
|41.39
|0.89
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
297.85
|17.96
|1,878.48
|25.63
|0.8
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
82.89
|28
|1,648.27
|7.85
|1.21
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
170.7
|316.11
|1,181.42
|22.12
|1.76
|1,323.03
|301.51
