Spinaroo Commercial Ltd Share Price

69.81
(-3.47%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open74
  • Day's High74
  • 52 Wk High83
  • Prev. Close72.32
  • Day's Low68.62
  • 52 Wk Low 52.05
  • Turnover (lac)25.13
  • P/E44.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.16
  • EPS1.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:52 PM
Apr-2025Apr-2025Mar-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.66%

Non-Promoter- 1.43%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 50.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.03

3.63

2.7

Net Worth

6.03

4.63

3.7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

1,833.05

9320,474.3812.920.27820.79401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

308.3

10.035,222.6761.152.761,389.63277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

421.95

8.562,786.9858.221.9629.14398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

264.95

12.651,670.9915.811.8431.27299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

71.22

15.931,416.217.851.4407.3797.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spinaroo Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ADITYA TODI

Executive Director & CFO

AMIT SULTANIA

Non Executive Director

Pushp Deep Rungta

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Murarka

Independent Director

Shikha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Periwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spinaroo Commercial Ltd

Summary

Spinaroo Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Spinaroo Commercial Private Limited on August 17, 2012 in West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, resulting in a name change to Spinaroo Commercial Limited. This alteration was formally recorded in a new Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company established two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex. The first facility is situated at Gate-1, Right Lane-6, P.O. Jangalpur, Begri Gram Panchayat, Kolkata, Howrah - 711411, and also serves as the registered office. The second facility is located at Gate-1, Right Lane-3, within the same industrial complex. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium Foil Container, Aluminium Home Foil, Paper Cups, Paper Plates, Paper Bowls, Semi Processed Material for Paper Cups viz. paper coating, printing, blanking etc. We also deal in wide range of Paper Cup related Machinery like High-Speed Paper Cup Making Machine, Flexo Printing Machine, Automatic Roll Die Cutting Machine etc. with full end to end support.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of 19,94,000 Equity Shares through IPO.
Company FAQs

What is the Spinaroo Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Spinaroo Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is ₹48.83 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is 44.1 and 3.12 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spinaroo Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is ₹52.05 and ₹83 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd?

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 32.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.66 %
Institutions - 1.43 %
Public - 50.91 %

