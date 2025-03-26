Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹72.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.13
Day's High₹74
Day's Low₹68.62
52 Week's High₹83
52 Week's Low₹52.05
Book Value₹23.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.83
P/E44.1
EPS1.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.03
3.63
2.7
Net Worth
6.03
4.63
3.7
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
1,833.05
|93
|20,474.38
|12.92
|0.27
|820.79
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
308.3
|10.03
|5,222.67
|61.15
|2.76
|1,389.63
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
421.95
|8.56
|2,786.98
|58.22
|1.9
|629.14
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
264.95
|12.65
|1,670.99
|15.81
|1.8
|431.27
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
71.22
|15.93
|1,416.21
|7.85
|1.4
|407.37
|97.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ADITYA TODI
Executive Director & CFO
AMIT SULTANIA
Non Executive Director
Pushp Deep Rungta
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Murarka
Independent Director
Shikha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Periwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spinaroo Commercial Ltd
Summary
Spinaroo Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Spinaroo Commercial Private Limited on August 17, 2012 in West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, resulting in a name change to Spinaroo Commercial Limited. This alteration was formally recorded in a new Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company established two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex. The first facility is situated at Gate-1, Right Lane-6, P.O. Jangalpur, Begri Gram Panchayat, Kolkata, Howrah - 711411, and also serves as the registered office. The second facility is located at Gate-1, Right Lane-3, within the same industrial complex. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium Foil Container, Aluminium Home Foil, Paper Cups, Paper Plates, Paper Bowls, Semi Processed Material for Paper Cups viz. paper coating, printing, blanking etc. We also deal in wide range of Paper Cup related Machinery like High-Speed Paper Cup Making Machine, Flexo Printing Machine, Automatic Roll Die Cutting Machine etc. with full end to end support.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of 19,94,000 Equity Shares through IPO.
The Spinaroo Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is ₹48.83 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is 44.1 and 3.12 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spinaroo Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spinaroo Commercial Ltd is ₹52.05 and ₹83 as of 09 May ‘25
Spinaroo Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 32.84%.
