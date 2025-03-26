Summary

Spinaroo Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Spinaroo Commercial Private Limited on August 17, 2012 in West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, resulting in a name change to Spinaroo Commercial Limited. This alteration was formally recorded in a new Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2024, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company established two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex. The first facility is situated at Gate-1, Right Lane-6, P.O. Jangalpur, Begri Gram Panchayat, Kolkata, Howrah - 711411, and also serves as the registered office. The second facility is located at Gate-1, Right Lane-3, within the same industrial complex. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium Foil Container, Aluminium Home Foil, Paper Cups, Paper Plates, Paper Bowls, Semi Processed Material for Paper Cups viz. paper coating, printing, blanking etc. We also deal in wide range of Paper Cup related Machinery like High-Speed Paper Cup Making Machine, Flexo Printing Machine, Automatic Roll Die Cutting Machine etc. with full end to end support.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of 19,94,000 Equity Shares through IPO.

Read More