Spisys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.82
2.98
1.34
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.45
-0.06
Working capital
0.98
1.84
Other operating items
Operating
1.36
4.18
Capital expenditure
0.33
0.1
Free cash flow
1.69
4.29
Equity raised
-5.06
-10.08
Investing
0
0
Financing
11.57
9.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.2
4.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.