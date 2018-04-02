iifl-logo-icon 1
Spisys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.51
(-4.94%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:08:49 PM

Spisys Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.82

2.98

1.34

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.18

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.45

-0.06

Working capital

0.98

1.84

Other operating items

Operating

1.36

4.18

Capital expenditure

0.33

0.1

Free cash flow

1.69

4.29

Equity raised

-5.06

-10.08

Investing

0

0

Financing

11.57

9.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.2

4.13

