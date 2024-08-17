SectorEdible Oil
Open₹7.51
Prev. Close₹7.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹7.51
Day's Low₹7.51
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.05
9.05
9.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.94
-2.53
-5.03
Net Worth
7.11
6.52
4.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
22.87
26.08
16.21
yoy growth (%)
-12.29
60.9
Raw materials
-17.61
-18.7
-9.94
As % of sales
76.96
71.71
61.33
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.1
-1.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.82
2.98
1.34
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.45
-0.06
Working capital
0.98
1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.29
60.9
Op profit growth
-71.3
87.85
EBIT growth
-72.51
80.95
Net profit growth
-76.43
96.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sobhanadri Jonnalagadda
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jonnalagadda Sailaja
Director
Jonnalagadda Vamsi Raghavendra Prasad
Independent Director
A Rajendra Prasad
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Ramavatar
Independent Director
A Rajeswara Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spisys Ltd
Summary
Spisys Limited established in the year 1997 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of decaffeinated tea and tea extracts to the Tea industry and Beverage market.The facilities are based in Hyderabad, India. The decaffeinated tea factory has the capacity to decaffeinate over 1000 metric tons of tea. Depending on the market and customers requirements, the Company decaffeinate using carbon dioxide (CO2). A wide range of decaffeinated teas are manufactured including white, green, black teas. Product quality is paramount to business. It guarantee consistency by controlling the sourcing of raw materials, through to dispatch of the finished product to customers.
