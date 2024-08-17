Summary

Spisys Limited established in the year 1997 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of decaffeinated tea and tea extracts to the Tea industry and Beverage market.The facilities are based in Hyderabad, India. The decaffeinated tea factory has the capacity to decaffeinate over 1000 metric tons of tea. Depending on the market and customers requirements, the Company decaffeinate using carbon dioxide (CO2). A wide range of decaffeinated teas are manufactured including white, green, black teas. Product quality is paramount to business. It guarantee consistency by controlling the sourcing of raw materials, through to dispatch of the finished product to customers.

