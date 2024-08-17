iifl-logo-icon 1
Spisys Ltd Share Price

7.51
(-4.94%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:08:49 PM

Spisys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

7.51

Prev. Close

7.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

7.51

Day's Low

7.51

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spisys Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Spisys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spisys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:04 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.09%

Non-Promoter- 68.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spisys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

9.05

9.05

9.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.94

-2.53

-5.03

Net Worth

7.11

6.52

4.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

22.87

26.08

16.21

yoy growth (%)

-12.29

60.9

Raw materials

-17.61

-18.7

-9.94

As % of sales

76.96

71.71

61.33

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.1

-1.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.82

2.98

1.34

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.18

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.45

-0.06

Working capital

0.98

1.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.29

60.9

Op profit growth

-71.3

87.85

EBIT growth

-72.51

80.95

Net profit growth

-76.43

96.54

No Record Found

Spisys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spisys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sobhanadri Jonnalagadda

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jonnalagadda Sailaja

Director

Jonnalagadda Vamsi Raghavendra Prasad

Independent Director

A Rajendra Prasad

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Ramavatar

Independent Director

A Rajeswara Rao

Reports by Spisys Ltd

Summary

Spisys Limited established in the year 1997 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of decaffeinated tea and tea extracts to the Tea industry and Beverage market.The facilities are based in Hyderabad, India. The decaffeinated tea factory has the capacity to decaffeinate over 1000 metric tons of tea. Depending on the market and customers requirements, the Company decaffeinate using carbon dioxide (CO2). A wide range of decaffeinated teas are manufactured including white, green, black teas. Product quality is paramount to business. It guarantee consistency by controlling the sourcing of raw materials, through to dispatch of the finished product to customers.
