iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spisys Ltd Company Summary

7.51
(-4.94%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:08:49 PM

Spisys Ltd Summary

Spisys Limited established in the year 1997 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of decaffeinated tea and tea extracts to the Tea industry and Beverage market.The facilities are based in Hyderabad, India. The decaffeinated tea factory has the capacity to decaffeinate over 1000 metric tons of tea. Depending on the market and customers requirements, the Company decaffeinate using carbon dioxide (CO2). A wide range of decaffeinated teas are manufactured including white, green, black teas. Product quality is paramount to business. It guarantee consistency by controlling the sourcing of raw materials, through to dispatch of the finished product to customers.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.