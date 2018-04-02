Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
22.87
26.08
16.21
yoy growth (%)
-12.29
60.9
Raw materials
-17.61
-18.7
-9.94
As % of sales
76.96
71.71
61.33
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.1
-1.23
As % of sales
5.04
4.22
7.59
Other costs
-3.16
-2.96
-3.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.82
11.36
20.19
Operating profit
0.95
3.31
1.76
OPM
4.15
12.69
10.87
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.18
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.27
-0.44
Other income
0.15
0.12
0.22
Profit before tax
0.82
2.98
1.34
Taxes
-0.22
-0.45
-0.06
Tax rate
-27.58
-15.17
-4.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.59
2.52
1.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.59
2.52
1.28
yoy growth (%)
-76.43
96.54
NPM
2.6
9.69
7.93
