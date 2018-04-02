iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spisys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.51
(-4.94%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:08:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spisys Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

22.87

26.08

16.21

yoy growth (%)

-12.29

60.9

Raw materials

-17.61

-18.7

-9.94

As % of sales

76.96

71.71

61.33

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.1

-1.23

As % of sales

5.04

4.22

7.59

Other costs

-3.16

-2.96

-3.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.82

11.36

20.19

Operating profit

0.95

3.31

1.76

OPM

4.15

12.69

10.87

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.18

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.27

-0.44

Other income

0.15

0.12

0.22

Profit before tax

0.82

2.98

1.34

Taxes

-0.22

-0.45

-0.06

Tax rate

-27.58

-15.17

-4.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.59

2.52

1.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.59

2.52

1.28

yoy growth (%)

-76.43

96.54

NPM

2.6

9.69

7.93

Spisys Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spisys Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.