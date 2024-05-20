Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Sree Jayalakshmi Auto Spin Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as “the Ind AS financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to 6oards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charges with governance for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. in preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with

SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statement is included in Annexure A. The description forms part of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Ind AS Balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the Ind AS statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 311 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C” g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act h} With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. : There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Date: 20/05/2024 Place: Chitradurga

For Karthik P & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No. 018460S

Karthik Prasanna Proprietor (M.No.228852)

Annexure A

Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

R Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3}(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it possible that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal contro! that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the Ind As financial statements

Fixed Asset:

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. As explained to us and documents being verified a major portion of the asset of the com pany being in the nature of land and building has been sold to S.A.S Agritech which is a partnership firm for a consideration of Rs 3,75,00,000/- which has created a long-term capital gain during the year. Necessary accounting entries have been verified and found correct with computation. Rest of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable interyals: no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

Inventory:

As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to the book records. However, noticed in the financials a constant amount of Rs 3,50,000/- has been carried forward in the balance sheet which has been brought to the notice of the management for verifying of such inventory and suggested to write off if such goods are not physically available with proper approval from the board before such removal from financial books.

Loans, Guarantee and Advances given

The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to

(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Directors of Company

In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security provisions of the Section 185 and

186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

Deposits

Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directors issued by the

Reserve

Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the

Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

Maintenance of Costing Records

As per information & explanation given by the management maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Deposit of Statutory Liabilities e According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31* March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. e According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of income tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

Default in repayment of borrowings:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holder as applicable to the Company.

Funds raised and utilisation:

Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way if initial offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or taken any term loan during the year.

10. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

il. Managerial Remuneration:

According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that managerial remuneration has been paid in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act during the reporting period related to FY 2023-24.

12. Nidhi Company:

The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties were in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Internal Audit:

The Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

15. Preferential Allotment:

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

16. Non-Cash Transactions:

The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

17. Cash Losses:

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

19. Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

No Material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.

20. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule Vil of Companies Act, 2013:

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to subOsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

21. Registration under RBI act:

The company is not required to be registered under the section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For, Karthik P & Co.., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.018460S

Karthik Prasanna Proprietor Membership No. 228852

Date: 20/05/2024 Place: Chitradurga

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors report on Internal Financial Control

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Sree Jayalakshmi Auto Spin Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.