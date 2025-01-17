Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,375.85
|133.12
|1,54,812.33
|720.86
|0.43
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.13
|49.92
|16,281.94
|83.46
|1.13
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
153.9
|26.24
|14,737.48
|175.69
|0.07
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
494.75
|17.71
|14,068.35
|219.64
|0.82
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
1,903.65
|5.22
|11,510.91
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.