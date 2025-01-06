iifl-logo-icon 1
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76.47
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.67

5.68

3.8

6.54

yoy growth (%)

-0.11

49.45

-41.85

-14.28

Raw materials

-5.34

-5.4

-3.33

-6.63

As % of sales

94.16

95.11

87.69

101.48

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

As % of sales

0.49

0.63

0.74

0.78

Other costs

-0.8

-0.64

-0.56

-0.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.12

11.28

14.9

7.71

Operating profit

-0.49

-0.4

-0.12

-0.65

OPM

-8.77

-7.03

-3.34

-9.98

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

-0.03

-0.1

Other income

0.04

0.02

0.22

0.32

Profit before tax

-0.47

-0.4

0.03

-0.48

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.47

-0.4

0.03

-0.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.04

Net profit

-0.47

-0.4

0.03

-0.43

yoy growth (%)

18.02

-1,155.75

-108.72

-41.09

NPM

-8.35

-7.06

1

-6.66

