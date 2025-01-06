Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.67
5.68
3.8
6.54
yoy growth (%)
-0.11
49.45
-41.85
-14.28
Raw materials
-5.34
-5.4
-3.33
-6.63
As % of sales
94.16
95.11
87.69
101.48
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
As % of sales
0.49
0.63
0.74
0.78
Other costs
-0.8
-0.64
-0.56
-0.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.12
11.28
14.9
7.71
Operating profit
-0.49
-0.4
-0.12
-0.65
OPM
-8.77
-7.03
-3.34
-9.98
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
-0.03
-0.1
Other income
0.04
0.02
0.22
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.4
0.03
-0.48
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.47
-0.4
0.03
-0.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.04
Net profit
-0.47
-0.4
0.03
-0.43
yoy growth (%)
18.02
-1,155.75
-108.72
-41.09
NPM
-8.35
-7.06
1
-6.66
