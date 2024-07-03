iifl-logo-icon 1
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Share Price

80.49
(-2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.49
  • Day's High80.49
  • 52 Wk High98.47
  • Prev. Close82.13
  • Day's Low80.49
  • 52 Wk Low 3.46
  • Turnover (lac)0.88
  • P/E10.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.91
  • EPS7.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.05
  • Div. Yield0
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

80.49

Prev. Close

82.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

80.49

Day's Low

80.49

52 Week's High

98.47

52 Week's Low

3.46

Book Value

2.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.05

P/E

10.97

EPS

7.49

Divi. Yield

0

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.74%

Non-Promoter- 9.81%

Institutions: 9.80%

Non-Institutions: 68.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.48

4.48

4.48

4.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.11

-6.32

-6.26

-6.14

Net Worth

1.37

-1.84

-1.78

-1.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.67

5.68

3.8

6.54

yoy growth (%)

-0.11

49.45

-41.85

-14.28

Raw materials

-5.34

-5.4

-3.33

-6.63

As % of sales

94.16

95.11

87.69

101.48

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.47

-0.4

0.03

-0.48

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.32

1.12

0.14

-0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.11

49.45

-41.85

-14.28

Op profit growth

24.51

214.09

-80.49

-43.8

EBIT growth

18.14

-665.28

-118.71

-68.08

Net profit growth

18.02

-1,155.75

-108.72

-41.09

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sarita Devi

Director & CFO

Lakshita Sharma

Independent Director

Manisha Godara

Independent Director

Manuj Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Bairathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Summary

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited, incorporated in March, 1991 has been engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn since 1995. It manufactures Yarn mainly in the hank form which is extensively used in handloom sector. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn and in cotton ginning trading activity. The cotton is purchased from farmers from APMC yards. The cotton is ginned and sold to spinning mills in South India and cotton seeds are sold to oil units in Karnataka and other states. The spinning mill is located on a 4-acre plot of land at Chitradurga, a historic place in Karnataka, 198 kms from Bangalore on Chennai - Mumbai Highway NH4. Chitradurga is the Head Quarters for the district of the same name. It is ideally located in the cotton growing belt and is a prominent cotton market centre in the state. Spinning unit was closed from August 2015 and only Ginning and Trading activities were done in 2015-16. For the time being, Company has stopped the business activity due to shortage of funds.
Company FAQs

What is the Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd share price today?

The Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd is ₹36.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd is 10.97 and 28.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd is ₹3.46 and ₹98.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd?

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.45%, 3 Years at 173.37%, 1 Year at 2069.54%, 6 Month at 650.84%, 3 Month at 127.82% and 1 Month at 3.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.74 %
Institutions - 9.80 %
Public - 68.46 %

