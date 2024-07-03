Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹80.49
Prev. Close₹82.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹80.49
Day's Low₹80.49
52 Week's High₹98.47
52 Week's Low₹3.46
Book Value₹2.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.05
P/E10.97
EPS7.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.48
4.48
4.48
4.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.11
-6.32
-6.26
-6.14
Net Worth
1.37
-1.84
-1.78
-1.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.67
5.68
3.8
6.54
yoy growth (%)
-0.11
49.45
-41.85
-14.28
Raw materials
-5.34
-5.4
-3.33
-6.63
As % of sales
94.16
95.11
87.69
101.48
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.4
0.03
-0.48
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.32
1.12
0.14
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.11
49.45
-41.85
-14.28
Op profit growth
24.51
214.09
-80.49
-43.8
EBIT growth
18.14
-665.28
-118.71
-68.08
Net profit growth
18.02
-1,155.75
-108.72
-41.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sarita Devi
Director & CFO
Lakshita Sharma
Independent Director
Manisha Godara
Independent Director
Manuj Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Bairathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited, incorporated in March, 1991 has been engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn since 1995. It manufactures Yarn mainly in the hank form which is extensively used in handloom sector. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn and in cotton ginning trading activity. The cotton is purchased from farmers from APMC yards. The cotton is ginned and sold to spinning mills in South India and cotton seeds are sold to oil units in Karnataka and other states. The spinning mill is located on a 4-acre plot of land at Chitradurga, a historic place in Karnataka, 198 kms from Bangalore on Chennai - Mumbai Highway NH4. Chitradurga is the Head Quarters for the district of the same name. It is ideally located in the cotton growing belt and is a prominent cotton market centre in the state. Spinning unit was closed from August 2015 and only Ginning and Trading activities were done in 2015-16. For the time being, Company has stopped the business activity due to shortage of funds.
