Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Limited, incorporated in March, 1991 has been engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn since 1995. It manufactures Yarn mainly in the hank form which is extensively used in handloom sector. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn and in cotton ginning trading activity. The cotton is purchased from farmers from APMC yards. The cotton is ginned and sold to spinning mills in South India and cotton seeds are sold to oil units in Karnataka and other states. The spinning mill is located on a 4-acre plot of land at Chitradurga, a historic place in Karnataka, 198 kms from Bangalore on Chennai - Mumbai Highway NH4. Chitradurga is the Head Quarters for the district of the same name. It is ideally located in the cotton growing belt and is a prominent cotton market centre in the state. Spinning unit was closed from August 2015 and only Ginning and Trading activities were done in 2015-16. For the time being, Company has stopped the business activity due to shortage of funds.

