Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.47
-0.4
0.03
-0.48
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.32
1.12
0.14
-0.1
Other operating items
Operating
-1.81
0.69
0.14
-0.62
Capital expenditure
-0.9
0
0
-0.3
Free cash flow
-2.71
0.69
0.14
-0.92
Equity raised
-11.33
-10.9
-11.35
-10.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.46
6.31
4.32
4.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.59
-3.9
-6.88
-6.95
No Record Found
