Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.47
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Sr. Jayala. Auto FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.47

-0.4

0.03

-0.48

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.32

1.12

0.14

-0.1

Other operating items

Operating

-1.81

0.69

0.14

-0.62

Capital expenditure

-0.9

0

0

-0.3

Free cash flow

-2.71

0.69

0.14

-0.92

Equity raised

-11.33

-10.9

-11.35

-10.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.46

6.31

4.32

4.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.59

-3.9

-6.88

-6.95

