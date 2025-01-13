iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd Board Meeting

62.99
(1.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sr. Jayala. Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting15 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
The Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
The agenda for increase in authorised capital. the capital to be increased from existing 5 crores to 20 crores.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Approval of Draft notice for AGM to be held on 30.09.2024, Approval of Draft Directors Report, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25, Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25, Appointment of Scrutinizer, Opening of Current Account, Acceptance of Resignation of Company Secretary, Application for name approval with Roc for name change to be considered in AGM.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Appointments and resignations of director and MD
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Appointment and resignation of director In continuation with announcement given to 16 July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the standalone un-audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results - Results Jun 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting20 May 20246 May 2024
SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 5th February 2024 to consider inter alia approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December -2023. Results - For the Quarter Dec 31,2023 unaudited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Sr. Jayala. Auto: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.