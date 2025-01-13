Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

The Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

The agenda for increase in authorised capital. the capital to be increased from existing 5 crores to 20 crores.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Approval of Draft notice for AGM to be held on 30.09.2024, Approval of Draft Directors Report, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25, Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25, Appointment of Scrutinizer, Opening of Current Account, Acceptance of Resignation of Company Secretary, Application for name approval with Roc for name change to be considered in AGM.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Appointments and resignations of director and MD

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the standalone un-audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results - Results Jun 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 6 May 2024

SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024