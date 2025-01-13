|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|The Unaudited Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|The agenda for increase in authorised capital. the capital to be increased from existing 5 crores to 20 crores.
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Approval of Draft notice for AGM to be held on 30.09.2024, Approval of Draft Directors Report, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25, Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25, Appointment of Scrutinizer, Opening of Current Account, Acceptance of Resignation of Company Secretary, Application for name approval with Roc for name change to be considered in AGM.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Appointments and resignations of director and MD
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Appointment and resignation of director In continuation with announcement given to 16 July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the standalone un-audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Results - Results Jun 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|SREE JAYALAKSHMI AUTOSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 5th February 2024 to consider inter alia approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December -2023. Results - For the Quarter Dec 31,2023 unaudited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
