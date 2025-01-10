SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI) LIMITED

(CIN: L17111TN1964PLC005183)

Report on the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of The Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and Loss for the year ended on that date.

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATI TEXTILES (ARNI) LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Companys net worth has completely eroded. The accumulated loss for the reporting period amounts to Rs. 7,125.15 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 5,105.68 Lakhs). The turnover during the year ended 31st March 2024 amounts Rs. 12,711.70 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 15,104.45 Lakhs) as per the books of accounts. The statement of profit and loss account also indicates that the company has been incurring net losses for the previous two years including the period under audit. These events indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the companys statement of audited financial results has been prepared on going concern basis of accounting, based on the opinion of the management that the company would generate sufficient profits in the foreseeable future.

We have observed that, advances paid to suppliers amounting to Rs. 47.58 Lakhs, which were long outstanding and since confirmation of balances have not been received for the same, we are unable to comment on the quality of such assets.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter paragraph.

We have observed that an advance to an extent of Rs 21.40 Lakhs (Previous Year 21.40 Lakhs), has been given, for the purchase of machinery which is outstanding for more than one year.

Our opinion is not modified with respect to the above matters.

Key Audit Matters –

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financials statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other Than Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information in the Annual Report, comprising of the Directors report and its annexures, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that if there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Standalone Financial position, Standalone Financial Performance and Standalone Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys Financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that.

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company as far as it appears from our examinations of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such control refer to our separate report in "Annexure A."

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations and hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("intermediary"), with the understanding, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

c. Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The board of directors of the company have not proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

vi. The company does not have the accounting software which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility as applicable to the company with effect from April 1, 2023 as prescribed under Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

for M/s.S B S B and Associates Firm No.012192S (D.SHARAT KUMAR ) Member Ship .No.024568 Partner Place: Chennai CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Date : May 27, 2024 UDIN: 24024568BKCZGR8773

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATI TEXTILES (ARNI) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATI TEXTILES (ARNI) LIMITED. ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)." These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Controls for Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that.

1. Pertain to the maintenance of controls of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls System over Financial Reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2024, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

for M/s.S B S B and Associates Place: Chennai Firm No.012192S Date : May 27, 2024 (D.SHARAT KUMAR ) Member Ship .No.024568 Partner CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS UDIN: 24024568BKCZGR8773

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATI TEXTILES (ARNI) LIMITED

The annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.

a. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant, and Equipment.

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Property, Plant, and Equipment has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed and confirmation from bank for the title deeds held with them we report that the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and the title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in financial statements included under property plant and equipment are held in name of company as at balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at March 31 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of the Companys Inventory,

a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; Discrepancies of 10 percent or more were not noticed

3. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ‘ 5 crores, in aggregate during the year from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Monthly statements have been submitted to the Bank and the details of the differences between the books of account and statements submitted to the Bank at the end of each quarter are given in Note No. 37 to Financial statement.

4. The company has made investments in certain companies during the year.

a. As per the records examined by us and the information provided, the investments made by the company during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interests.

b. However, the company has not provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other party, therefore reporting under Clause 3 (b), (c), (d), (e), and (f) are not applicable.

5. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of investments made by the company. The Company has not provided any loans, guarantee or security to any Company covered under Section 185.

6. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

7. The maintenance of Cost Records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed and such accounts and records have been made and maintained.

8. In respect of statutory dues:

a. In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. b. There are no disputed statutory dues, as per the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us. Hence, reporting in this clause is not applicable.

9. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year under the Income Tax Act 1961.

10. a. The company has not defaulted on its repayment schedule during the year.

b. The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

c. The company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. On overall examination of financial statements of company, funds raised on short term basis have prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e. On overall examination of financial statements of company, the company has no subsidiaries. Hence this clause is not applicable.

f. On overall examination of financial statements, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates.

a. The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer of further public offer during the year.

Hence, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, Clause (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. The company has not noticed any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company during the year.

Consequently, the provisions of clause 11 (a) (b) and (c) are not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence complying with the provisions of the Nidhi Rules, 2014 does not arise Hence this clause is not applicable.

14. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit issued to the company during the year and till date.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions as per section 192 of the Companies Act 2013, with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

17. The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Hence this clause 16 (a) (b) (c) (d) is not applicable.

18. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses during the year, which amounts to Rs. 12.01 Lakhs (Previous year cash loss of Rs. 106.41 Lakhs).

19. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

20. In our opinion, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to transfer any amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to spend the minimum amount required to be spent as stipulated in Section 135 of the Companies Act. Hence this clause is not applicable.

22. The company has no subsidiary and hence Clause 21 is not applicable.