iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Share Price

39.9
(4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:06:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.81
  • Day's High39.95
  • 52 Wk High82.99
  • Prev. Close38.05
  • Day's Low38.81
  • 52 Wk Low 35
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-178.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

38.81

Prev. Close

38.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

39.95

Day's Low

38.81

52 Week's High

82.99

52 Week's Low

35

Book Value

-178.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.33

3.33

3.33

3.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.21

-31.02

-11.09

-15.45

Net Worth

-47.88

-27.69

-7.76

-12.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

150.13

86.01

92.53

98.51

yoy growth (%)

74.54

-7.04

-6.06

2.98

Raw materials

-93.58

-50.83

-62.46

-65.85

As % of sales

62.33

59.1

67.49

66.84

Employee costs

-17.26

-13.34

-15.4

-13.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.36

-1.33

-11.21

-5.37

Depreciation

-1.49

-1.58

-1.41

-1.48

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.26

1.49

-14.73

-1.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.54

-7.04

-6.06

2.98

Op profit growth

234.53

-130.71

120.07

93.24

EBIT growth

576.44

-111.06

115.33

44.43

Net profit growth

-426.17

-88.07

214.81

-29.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Balakrishna S

Joint Managing Director & CFO

R Padmanaban

Independent Director

Sivarani Jakkayan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra Kumar Pal

Independent Director

S Sridhara Rao

Independent Director

Umaa Sharvani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd

Summary

Promoted by B R Naidu and R Srihari, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. (SLST) was incorporated in May 64. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of yarn and surgical face masks. It is also engaged in generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive consumption. Its present installed capacity is 56,784 ring spindles and 336 rotors.The company sells its yarn in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, while the OE yarn is marketed in Karur. SLST exports its products mainly to Malaysia, Singapore, Cyprus, Switzerland, New Zealand, Israel and other EEC countries.The company expanded its capacity in Vellore, Tamilnadu to 6000 spindles. In 1998-99, the company has installed capacity was increased 56784 no. of Ring Spindles & 336 No. of Rotors.During the year 2002, the Company acquired and installed 3 Nos.LMW Make LR 6/S model ring frames to try and make up for the spindles reduced by reason of vesting of Pallikonda Unit. Three Numbers MAN B&W HFO based Captive Generators of 940 KW capacity each were installed to make operations more profitable. With the installation of these ring frames the installed capacity of Unit I at Ami increased from 44,688 ring spindles to 47,712 ring spindles. In 2003, it acquired and installed 3 Nos. Schlofhorst Autoconers, 2 Nos. Rieter Auto Leveller Drawframes, 1 No.Rieter Comber and 4 Nos. TFOs. In 2004, it acquired and installed 5 numbers TFO machines and 1 yarn conditioning plant. Five numbers old ring frames of 432 spindles ea
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd share price today?

The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is ₹13.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is 0 and -0.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is ₹35 and ₹82.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd?

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.76%, 3 Years at -10.79%, 1 Year at -8.31%, 6 Month at -11.57%, 3 Month at -2.06% and 1 Month at -3.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.