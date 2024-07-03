Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹38.81
Prev. Close₹38.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹39.95
Day's Low₹38.81
52 Week's High₹82.99
52 Week's Low₹35
Book Value₹-178.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.33
3.33
3.33
3.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.21
-31.02
-11.09
-15.45
Net Worth
-47.88
-27.69
-7.76
-12.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
150.13
86.01
92.53
98.51
yoy growth (%)
74.54
-7.04
-6.06
2.98
Raw materials
-93.58
-50.83
-62.46
-65.85
As % of sales
62.33
59.1
67.49
66.84
Employee costs
-17.26
-13.34
-15.4
-13.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.36
-1.33
-11.21
-5.37
Depreciation
-1.49
-1.58
-1.41
-1.48
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.26
1.49
-14.73
-1.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.54
-7.04
-6.06
2.98
Op profit growth
234.53
-130.71
120.07
93.24
EBIT growth
576.44
-111.06
115.33
44.43
Net profit growth
-426.17
-88.07
214.81
-29.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Balakrishna S
Joint Managing Director & CFO
R Padmanaban
Independent Director
Sivarani Jakkayan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitendra Kumar Pal
Independent Director
S Sridhara Rao
Independent Director
Umaa Sharvani
Reports by Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd
Summary
Promoted by B R Naidu and R Srihari, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. (SLST) was incorporated in May 64. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of yarn and surgical face masks. It is also engaged in generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive consumption. Its present installed capacity is 56,784 ring spindles and 336 rotors.The company sells its yarn in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, while the OE yarn is marketed in Karur. SLST exports its products mainly to Malaysia, Singapore, Cyprus, Switzerland, New Zealand, Israel and other EEC countries.The company expanded its capacity in Vellore, Tamilnadu to 6000 spindles. In 1998-99, the company has installed capacity was increased 56784 no. of Ring Spindles & 336 No. of Rotors.During the year 2002, the Company acquired and installed 3 Nos.LMW Make LR 6/S model ring frames to try and make up for the spindles reduced by reason of vesting of Pallikonda Unit. Three Numbers MAN B&W HFO based Captive Generators of 940 KW capacity each were installed to make operations more profitable. With the installation of these ring frames the installed capacity of Unit I at Ami increased from 44,688 ring spindles to 47,712 ring spindles. In 2003, it acquired and installed 3 Nos. Schlofhorst Autoconers, 2 Nos. Rieter Auto Leveller Drawframes, 1 No.Rieter Comber and 4 Nos. TFOs. In 2004, it acquired and installed 5 numbers TFO machines and 1 yarn conditioning plant. Five numbers old ring frames of 432 spindles ea
Read More
The Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is ₹13.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is 0 and -0.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd is ₹35 and ₹82.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles Arni Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.76%, 3 Years at -10.79%, 1 Year at -8.31%, 6 Month at -11.57%, 3 Month at -2.06% and 1 Month at -3.30%.
