Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.81
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sri Lak.Sar.Arni FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.36

-1.33

-11.21

-5.37

Depreciation

-1.49

-1.58

-1.41

-1.48

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.26

1.49

-14.73

-1.7

Other operating items

Operating

6.12

-1.42

-27.35

-8.55

Capital expenditure

1.95

1.64

2.55

-0.15

Free cash flow

8.07

0.21

-24.8

-8.71

Equity raised

-30.9

-28.22

1.32

15.56

Investing

0

0

0.06

-0.31

Financing

17.55

13.31

10.24

1.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.27

-14.7

-13.18

8

