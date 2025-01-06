Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.36
-1.33
-11.21
-5.37
Depreciation
-1.49
-1.58
-1.41
-1.48
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.26
1.49
-14.73
-1.7
Other operating items
Operating
6.12
-1.42
-27.35
-8.55
Capital expenditure
1.95
1.64
2.55
-0.15
Free cash flow
8.07
0.21
-24.8
-8.71
Equity raised
-30.9
-28.22
1.32
15.56
Investing
0
0
0.06
-0.31
Financing
17.55
13.31
10.24
1.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.27
-14.7
-13.18
8
