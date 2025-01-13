Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.33
3.33
3.33
3.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.21
-31.02
-11.09
-15.45
Net Worth
-47.88
-27.69
-7.76
-12.12
Minority Interest
Debt
19.53
17.2
11.56
10.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.09
0
0
Total Liabilities
-28.35
-10.4
3.8
-1.75
Fixed Assets
19.77
20.62
14.23
11.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.02
1.03
0.42
0.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-51.25
-33.61
-13.04
-15.33
Inventories
4.89
8.94
14.8
9.44
Inventory Days
35.98
40.05
Sundry Debtors
1.79
1.24
2.18
1.74
Debtor Days
5.29
7.38
Other Current Assets
7.07
7.33
5.4
5.57
Sundry Creditors
-52.19
-39.07
-25.53
-23.04
Creditor Days
62.06
97.76
Other Current Liabilities
-12.81
-12.05
-9.89
-9.04
Cash
2.11
1.56
2.18
1.21
Total Assets
-28.35
-10.4
3.79
-1.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.