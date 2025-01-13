iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Balance Sheet

40.6
(-1.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:42:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.33

3.33

3.33

3.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.21

-31.02

-11.09

-15.45

Net Worth

-47.88

-27.69

-7.76

-12.12

Minority Interest

Debt

19.53

17.2

11.56

10.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.09

0

0

Total Liabilities

-28.35

-10.4

3.8

-1.75

Fixed Assets

19.77

20.62

14.23

11.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.02

1.03

0.42

0.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-51.25

-33.61

-13.04

-15.33

Inventories

4.89

8.94

14.8

9.44

Inventory Days

35.98

40.05

Sundry Debtors

1.79

1.24

2.18

1.74

Debtor Days

5.29

7.38

Other Current Assets

7.07

7.33

5.4

5.57

Sundry Creditors

-52.19

-39.07

-25.53

-23.04

Creditor Days

62.06

97.76

Other Current Liabilities

-12.81

-12.05

-9.89

-9.04

Cash

2.11

1.56

2.18

1.21

Total Assets

-28.35

-10.4

3.79

-1.75

