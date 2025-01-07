Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
150.13
86.01
92.53
98.51
yoy growth (%)
74.54
-7.04
-6.06
2.98
Raw materials
-93.58
-50.83
-62.46
-65.85
As % of sales
62.33
59.1
67.49
66.84
Employee costs
-17.26
-13.34
-15.4
-13.82
As % of sales
11.49
15.51
16.64
14.03
Other costs
-30.79
-19.29
-22.93
-22.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.51
22.42
24.78
22.92
Operating profit
8.49
2.53
-8.26
-3.75
OPM
5.65
2.95
-8.93
-3.81
Depreciation
-1.49
-1.58
-1.41
-1.48
Interest expense
-2.75
-2.38
-1.7
-0.95
Other income
0.12
0.09
0.17
0.82
Profit before tax
4.36
-1.33
-11.21
-5.37
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.36
-1.33
-11.21
-5.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.8
Net profit
4.36
-1.33
-11.21
-3.56
yoy growth (%)
-426.17
-88.07
214.81
-29.15
NPM
2.9
-1.55
-12.11
-3.61
