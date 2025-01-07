iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

150.13

86.01

92.53

98.51

yoy growth (%)

74.54

-7.04

-6.06

2.98

Raw materials

-93.58

-50.83

-62.46

-65.85

As % of sales

62.33

59.1

67.49

66.84

Employee costs

-17.26

-13.34

-15.4

-13.82

As % of sales

11.49

15.51

16.64

14.03

Other costs

-30.79

-19.29

-22.93

-22.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.51

22.42

24.78

22.92

Operating profit

8.49

2.53

-8.26

-3.75

OPM

5.65

2.95

-8.93

-3.81

Depreciation

-1.49

-1.58

-1.41

-1.48

Interest expense

-2.75

-2.38

-1.7

-0.95

Other income

0.12

0.09

0.17

0.82

Profit before tax

4.36

-1.33

-11.21

-5.37

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.36

-1.33

-11.21

-5.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.8

Net profit

4.36

-1.33

-11.21

-3.56

yoy growth (%)

-426.17

-88.07

214.81

-29.15

NPM

2.9

-1.55

-12.11

-3.61

