|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Jul 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|AGM 17/07/2024 Annual Report for the year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024) Summary of 60th AGM proceedings. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) 60th Annual General Meeting Scrutinizer report and Voting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
