|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at No.16 Krishnama Road Nungambakkam Chennai 600 034 on Friday November 8 2024 inter alia to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / Half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for quarterly results for June 2024 First Quarterly Results for the 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at No.16 Krishnama Road Nungambakkam Chennai 600 034 on Monday May 27 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SRI LAKSHMI SARASWATHI TEXTILES (ARNI) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at No.16 Krishnama Road Nungambakkam Chennai 600 034 at 11 AM on Friday February 9 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. 1) Un-audited financial results for the Third quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2) Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor thereon duly taken on record by the Board on 09.02.2024. 3) Letter of clarification on the Auditors Observation/ qualification in the Limited Review Report to BSE 4) News Paper results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
