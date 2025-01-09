Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Management Discussions

i. Industry structure and developments

Our company is engaged in the manufacture of all types of yarn used for manufacture of woven and knitted fabrics and is sold both in the domestic and international markets. Demand for yarn in the domestic market depends upon demand for fabrics for domestic consumption and for fabrics for export as such or for manufacture of garments and other textile products exports. Thus domestic demand of yarn depends on the level of domestic consumption through direct use and capability to sell fabrics and garments and other textile products in the international market. Direct export of yarn is for the manufacture of fabrics in the foreign countries. In India, especially in Tamil Nadu, excess spinning capacity has been established without corresponding capacity build-up for fabrics production, processing capacity and garment manufacture. No effective system has been put in place to scrap obsolete spindle capacity and to ensure a coordinated capacity additions in all segments of textile industry. Non-availability of adequate number of employees has resulted in reduction in production of yarn. Maintaining good quality, increasing the volume, optimizing the product mix and capacity utilization, ensuring availability of adequate power at reasonable cost, cost reduction and taking up down stream value are the ways to progress. Current developments and effect of the same in the performance were discussed in the Directors Report.

ii. Opportunities and threats

Non availability of adequate skilled manpower, high cost of all inputs and lack of financial support from Banks, resulted in reduction in capacity utilization of marginal spinning mills and thereby reduction in supply of yarn. This has provided an opportunity to the established players to strengthen their position. Changes in the international market for raw cotton, policies preferences of Government affecting Textiles, high cost of power, non availability of adequate skilled man power and lack of financial support from banking system are the threats faced by the industry.

iii. Segment wise or product wise performance

Since the company is engaged in the production of Textile products only, there is no segment wise or product wise reporting of performance.

iv. Outlook

As discussed in the Directors Report, the industrial conditions are now favourable spinning sector and performance of the company is expected to improve.

v. Risks and concerns

Inconsistency in the price and the demand for yarn and highly volatile cotton market are the two risks associated with spinning mills. Your company plans to face these risks, through suitable sales efforts, optimum product mix, prudent purchase of cotton, improving raw material realization, ensuring availability of adequate power by purchase from private power producers at reasonable cost, implementing cost reduction measures and improving productivity.

vi. Internal control systems and their adequacy

The company is having an efficient and adequate internal control system commensurate with size and level of operations of the company.

vii. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance.

This has been discussed in details in the Directors Report.

viii. Material developments in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed.

The companys performance in the industrial relations front continues to be very cordial. Currently the company has 1597 employees of all ranks on its rolls.

DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF CONDUCT

All the members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct, laid down by the Board.