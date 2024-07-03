Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd Summary

Promoted by B R Naidu and R Srihari, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd. (SLST) was incorporated in May 64. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of yarn and surgical face masks. It is also engaged in generation of electricity from its windmills for its captive consumption. Its present installed capacity is 56,784 ring spindles and 336 rotors.The company sells its yarn in Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal, while the OE yarn is marketed in Karur. SLST exports its products mainly to Malaysia, Singapore, Cyprus, Switzerland, New Zealand, Israel and other EEC countries.The company expanded its capacity in Vellore, Tamilnadu to 6000 spindles. In 1998-99, the company has installed capacity was increased 56784 no. of Ring Spindles & 336 No. of Rotors.During the year 2002, the Company acquired and installed 3 Nos.LMW Make LR 6/S model ring frames to try and make up for the spindles reduced by reason of vesting of Pallikonda Unit. Three Numbers MAN B&W HFO based Captive Generators of 940 KW capacity each were installed to make operations more profitable. With the installation of these ring frames the installed capacity of Unit I at Ami increased from 44,688 ring spindles to 47,712 ring spindles. In 2003, it acquired and installed 3 Nos. Schlofhorst Autoconers, 2 Nos. Rieter Auto Leveller Drawframes, 1 No.Rieter Comber and 4 Nos. TFOs. In 2004, it acquired and installed 5 numbers TFO machines and 1 yarn conditioning plant. Five numbers old ring frames of 432 spindles each were replaced by two numbers new ring frames of 1008 spindles each. In 2005, it installed 1 No. 1250 KVA Suzlon make Wind Turbine Generator for captive power consumption, at a cost of Rs.6.35 Cr. It acquired and installed 1 No.Ring frame of 1008 spindles and 1 No. Autoconer and started construction of additional factory building in 2008.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between SLST Industries Limited (Demerged Company) and the Company was made effective on 1st April, 2021. The Scheme provides for demerger of B Mill, a Spinning Mill with installed capacity of 35,088 Ring Spindles, manufacturing yarn for weaving and knitting at Tiruvannamali Dist., Tamil Nadu (Demerged Undertaking) of the Company (Demerged Company) and inter-alia transfer and vest in the Company. The Scheme further provides that A Mill, a Spinning Mill with installed capacity of 33,360 Ring Spindles manufacturing yarn for weaving and knitting situated at Tiruvannamali Dist, Tamil Nadu (Remaining Undertaking) of the Company will remain with the Company (Demerged Company).