Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,882.15
|49.45
|5,59,385.55
|2,832.08
|0.84
|37,902.84
|493.78
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
281.9
|64.99
|62,467.2
|264.23
|0.57
|4,503.97
|41.18
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
39.8
|27
|24,131.84
|278.56
|0.75
|1,096.75
|25.22
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,121.45
|22.38
|20,114.44
|211.24
|0.76
|5,787.56
|441.61
KEC International Ltd
KEC
543.45
|39.34
|15,029.65
|38.98
|0.97
|4,808.09
|194.3
