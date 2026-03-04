iifl-logo

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Mar, 2026|01:08 AM
Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.15%

Non-Promoter- 9.84%

Institutions: 9.84%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

89.68

35.27

26.35

4.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.68

35.27

26.35

4.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.02

0

0

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,882.15

49.455,59,385.552,832.080.8437,902.84493.78

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

281.9

64.9962,467.2264.230.574,503.9741.18

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

39.8

2724,131.84278.560.751,096.7525.22

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,121.45

22.3820,114.44211.240.765,787.56441.61

KEC International Ltd

KEC

543.45

39.3415,029.6538.980.974,808.09194.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ramakanta Pradhan

Managing Director

Srinibas Pradhan

Non Executive Director

Jyotshna Pradhan

Independent Director

Biranchi Narayan Hota

Independent Director

Ayushi Sharma

Independent Director

Prithiwiraj Singdeo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishi Agrawal

Registered Office

C/o-Srinibas Pradhan Nr.Chukan,

PO-Lamtibahal,

Orissa - 768216

Tel: +91 6645 251105

Website: http://www.srinibaspradhan.com

Email: info@srinibaspradhan.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd share price today?

The Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 04 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 04 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd?

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.