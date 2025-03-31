To,
The Board of Directors
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited
(Formerly known as Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Private Limited)
Plot No. 813, Khata No. 106/548, Brajraj Nagar,
Chhualiberna, Jharsuguda, Belpahar Rs, Jharsuguda,
Belpahar, Orissa, India, 768217
We have examined the attached restated consolidated financial information of "Srinibas
Pradhan Constructions Limited" (hereinafter referred to as "the
Company" or "the Issuer") and its subsidiary company (hereinafter Company
and its associate together referred as "the Group") comprising the restated
consolidated statement of assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2025, 31 March 2024 and
restated standalone statement of assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2023, restated
consolidated statement of Profit and Loss and restated consolidated cash flow statement
for the financial year ended on 31 March 2025, 31 March 2024 and restated standalone
statement of Profit and Loss and restated standalone cash flow statement for the financial
year ended on 31 March 2023 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies
and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "restated
consolidated financial information" or "restated consolidated financial
statements") annexed to this report and initiated by us for identification
purposes. These Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the
management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in
connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering on Emerge Platform ("IPO"
or "SMEIPO") of NSE Limited ("NSE") of the company.
- These restated consolidated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the
requirements of:
- Section 26 of Part - I of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")
read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") and related
amendments/ clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board
of India ("SEBI");
- The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note")
- The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated
Consolidated Financial Statements for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red
Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India
("SEBI"), SME platform of NSE Limited ("NSE") and Registrar of
Companies Delhi in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial
Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation
stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. The
responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing
and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of
the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. The Board of Directors is also responsible
for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and
the Guidance Note.
- We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Statements taking in to
consideration:
- The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance
with our engagement letter dated 25 August, 2025, in connection with the proposed SME IPO;
and
- The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code
of Ethics issued by the ICAI;
- Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on
verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements;
- The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was
performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your
compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the
IPO.
- The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the
management from:
(i) Audited consolidated financial statements of the Group, as at and for each of
the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, which were prepared in
accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles in India (IGAAP), including the
Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together
with paragraph 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2114 and Companies (Accounting
Standards) Rules, 2021 (as amended from time to time), as applicable which was approved by
the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 06 September 2025, 21 June 2024 and 05
September 2023 respectively.
|
Name of the Entity
|
Relationship
|
Name of Audit Firm
|
Period audited by Other Auditors
|
Sinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
S.K. Sarawgi & co
|
As at and for the year ended March 31,
2025 and March 31, 2024
(iii) For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:
- Auditors report issued by us dated 06 September 2025 and 21 June 2024 on audited
Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025
and 31 March 2024 respectively as referred in paragraph 4(i) above and Auditors report
issued by S.K. Sarawgi & co. Chartered Accountants dated 05 September 2023 of the
Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023. There are no material audit
qualifications in the audit reports issued by the statutory auditors for the year ended 31
March 2025, 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 and tax auditors for the financial year ended
on 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 which would require adjustments in the Restated
Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group.
- As indicated in Paragraph 4(ii) above, we did not audit the financial statements of the
company subsidiary as at and for the years ended 31 March 2025 and 31 March 2024, whose
financial statements (after elimination) reflect total assets, total revenue and net cash
inflow/(outflows) as tabulated below and included in the restated consolidated financial
statements:
|
As at and for the year ended*
|
Total Assets of subsidiary
|
Total Revenue of Subsidiary
|
Net Cash Inflow of Subsidiary
|
31 March 2025
|
2,935.35
|
5,142.15
|
8.34
- We have Re-audited the Financial statements of the company in accordance with applicable
standard as required under the SEBI ICDR regulations for the financial year ended on 31
March 2025, 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting
Standards (Indian GAAP) which have been approved by the Board of Directors.
- Based on our examination and according to information and explanations given to us, we
are on the opinion that the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements:
- Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting
policies, material errors and regrouping/ reclassifications retrospectively for the
financial year ended on 31 March 2025, 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023.
- do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the
underlying audit reports;
- there are no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts
and requiring adjustments.
- have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.
- Adequate disclosure has been made in the financial statements as required to be made by
the issuer as per schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013.
- The accounting standards prescribed under the Companies act, 2013 have been followed.
- The Restated Consolidated financial statements present a true and fair view of the
companys accounts.
- In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under,
ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:
a) The "Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities"
as set out in Annexure I to this report is prepared by the Company and approved by
the Board of Directors. The Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Assets and
Liabilities contains consolidated statement of assets and liabilities as at 31
March 2025, 31 March 2024 and standalone statement of assets and liabilities as at 31
March 2023. These Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have
been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the consolidated
financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully
described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure
IV & V to this Report.
- The "Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set
out in Annexure II to this report are prepared by the Company and approved by the
Board of Directors. The Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss
contains consolidated statement of profit and loss for the financial year ended on 31
March 2025, 31 March 2024 and standalone statement of profit and loss for the financial
year ended on 31 March 2023. These Restated consolidated summary Statement of Profit and
Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the
consolidated financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and
more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out
in Annexure IV & V to this Report.
- The "Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out
in Annexure III to this report are prepared by the Company and approved by the
Board of Directors. The Restated Consolidated Summary Statement of Cash Flow contains
consolidated statement of cash flow for the financial year ended on 31 March 2025, 31
March 2024 and standalone statement of cash flow for the financial year ended on 31 March
2023. These Restated consolidate summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after
making such adjustments and regroupings to the consolidated financial statements of the
Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant
Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this
Report.
- We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company
prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and
annexed to this report relating to the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March
2025, 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring
Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus ("Offer Document").
|
Annexure No.
|
Particulars
|
I
|
Restated Statement of Assets &
Liabilities
|
I.1
|
Restated Statement of Share Capital
|
I.2
|
Restated Statement of Reserves &
Surpluses
|
I.3
|
Restated Statement of Long-Term
Borrowings
|
I.4
|
Restated Statement of Deferred Tax
Liabilities/Assets
|
I.5
|
Restated Statement of Long-Term Provision
|
I.3
|
Restated Statement of Short-Term
Borrowings
|
I.6
|
Restated Statement of Trade Payable
|
I.7
|
Restated Statement of Other Current
Liabilities
|
I.8
|
Restated Statement of Short-Term
Provisions
|
I.9
|
Restated Statement of Property, Plant and
Equipment
|
I.10
|
Restated Statement of Non-current
Investments
|
I.11
|
Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and
Advances
|
I.12
|
Restated Statement of Other Non-Current
Assets
|
I.13
|
Restated Statement of Inventories
|
I.14
|
Restated Statement of Trade Receivable
|
I.15
|
Restated Statement of Cash & Bank
Balances
|
I.16
|
Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans
and Advances
|
I.17
|
Restated Statement of Other Current
Assets
|
II
|
Restated Statement of Profit &
Loss
|
II.1
|
Restated Statement of Revenue from
operations
|
II.2
|
Restated Statement of Other Income
|
II.3
|
Restated Statement of Construction and
Operating Expenses
SPC?N
|
II.4
|
Restated Statement of Change in
Inventories
|
II.5
|
Restated Statement of Employees Benefit
Expenses
|
I.9
|
Restated Statement of Depreciation and
amortization expense
|
II.6
|
Restated Statement of Other Expenses
|
II.7
|
Restated Statement of Financial Charges
|
II.8
|
Restated Statement of Provision for
Taxation
|
Other Annexures:
|
III
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, As
Restated
|
IV
|
Statement of Significant Accounting
Policies
|
V
|
Notes to the Re-stated Financial
Statements
|
VI
|
Statement of Accounting & Other
Ratios, As Restated
|
VII
|
Statement of Capitalization, As Restated
|
VIII
|
Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated
|
IX
|
Statement of Related Parties &
Transactions
- The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements also include the Groups share of profit
/ (loss) after tax of Rs. 1.91 lacs of 1 (one) associate entity whose accounts have been
audited by S.K. Sarawgi & co. Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditors. The audited
financial information of that entity has been furnished to us by the management. Our
opinion on the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements is not modified in respect of
the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the
other auditors and or FY 2024-25, the consolidated financial statements include the
subsidiary based on the financials audited by another auditor.
- We, M/s. Kapish Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the
peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI")
and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of
the ICAI.
- This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of
the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of chartered accountants, nor should
this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to
herein.
- We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring
after the date of the report.
- Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the
Offer Document in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used,
referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in
writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any
other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it
may come without our prior consent in writing.
For Kapish Jain & Associates,
Chartered Accountants,
Firm Registration No: 022743N
Sd/-
CA Amit Kumar Madheshia
Partner
Membership No: 521888
UDIN: 25521888BMITWR7608
Place: New Delhi .
Date: September 13, 2025