iifl-logo

SSMD Agrotech India Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SSMD Agrotech India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.53

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

6.39

0.02

Net Worth

6.92

0.03

Minority Interest

Debt

6.06

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.98

0.04

Fixed Assets

1.8

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

Networking Capital

10.22

-0.02

Inventories

11.77

0.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.07

0.37

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.55

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-2.61

-0.57

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.56

-0.01

Cash

0.95

0.06

Total Assets

12.99

0.03

SSMD Agrotech India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SSMD Agrotech India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.