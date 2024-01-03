SSMD Agrotech India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,083.4
|89.16
|2,65,720.34
|746.55
|0
|16,218.79
|365.9
Trent Ltd
TRENT
4,388.85
|92.18
|1,56,018.11
|450.77
|0.11
|4,724.06
|186.08
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
135.3
|115.64
|63,199.55
|131.46
|0
|1,746.29
|14.22
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
321.2
|195.85
|16,764.92
|28.01
|0
|710.86
|118.35
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
132.3
|111.18
|16,147.27
|22.62
|0
|2,037.19
|10.85
