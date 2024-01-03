Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.47
55.13
12.25
12.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.5
15.58
48.81
27.67
Net Worth
117.97
70.71
61.06
39.92
Minority Interest
Debt
65.35
18.27
1.97
9.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0
0.73
0.69
Total Liabilities
183.54
88.98
63.76
50.22
Fixed Assets
13.72
12.88
18.34
18.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.75
0.2
0.32
Networking Capital
151.79
60.07
43.45
27.86
Inventories
90.96
41.6
43.03
32.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
71.04
42.4
28.48
91.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.62
13.27
6.39
7.59
Sundry Creditors
-3.74
-23.83
-28.94
-99.95
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.09
-13.37
-5.51
-3.28
Cash
17.07
15.29
1.77
3.22
Total Assets
183.54
88.99
63.76
50.22
