SIFL Signs MoU with Rajasthan Govt for ₹120-Crore Refrigerant Gas Plant

12 Aug 2025 , 12:28 PM

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd (SIFL) is set to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new refrigerant gas facility in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on Monday.

The plant will make R-32 refrigerant gas as its flagship product. The plant is being set up with an estimated investment of ₹120 crore. It will also turn out several other blends used in cooling and refrigeration including R-410A, R-404A, R-407C, R-454B, R-515B and R-513A.

Work on the site is expected to start shortly. Production is planned for 2026. SIFL estimates it will generate about 30 direct jobs. Officials from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) have said they will assist with land, clearances and infrastructure support to get the project moving quickly.

“This is more than just capacity expansion. It’s about making sure India has its own supply of modern, energy-efficient refrigerants,” said Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, SIFL’s managing director and CEO. “Bhilwara gives us a strong base to serve both domestic demand and export customers.”

Founded in 1992, SIFL supplies refrigerants and industrial gases to sectors ranging from air conditioning and firefighting to pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing. The company already runs plants in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar and Panvel.

Its portfolio covers hydrocarbons (HC), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), with a focus on gas blending and processing rather than producing the base chemicals.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

12 Aug 2025|03:42 PM

12 Aug 2025|03:24 PM
12 Aug 2025|02:09 PM
12 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
12 Aug 2025|01:34 PM
12 Aug 2025|01:34 PM
