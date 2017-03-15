State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
70
70
70
70
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,672.8
5,942.68
5,285.92
4,694.14
Net Worth
6,742.8
6,012.68
5,355.92
4,764.14
Minority Interest
Debt
98,893.21
91,812.66
80,581.09
77,958.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
289.07
280.96
210.53
141.36
Total Liabilities
1,05,925.08
98,106.3
86,147.54
82,863.75
Fixed Assets
398.57
392.71
264.19
231.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
24,782.37
22,138.62
17,750.28
20,145.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
172.92
194.31
177.95
154.31
Networking Capital
-2,179.12
-2,104.62
-3,223.65
-1,539.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2,405
2,284.93
1,683.74
1,755.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4,584.12
-4,389.55
-4,907.39
-3,294.44
Cash
9,822.86
7,936.86
7,006.67
6,336.59
Total Assets
32,997.6
28,557.88
21,975.44
25,328.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.