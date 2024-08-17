iifl-logo-icon 1
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged Share Price

770
(0.75%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:29:55 PM

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

762.65

Prev. Close

764.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,666.34

Day's High

779.8

Day's Low

761.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,390

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.85

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged Corporate Action

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.07%

Non-Promoter- 10.39%

Institutions: 10.39%

Non-Institutions: 14.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

70

70

70

70

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,672.8

5,942.68

5,285.92

4,694.14

Net Worth

6,742.8

6,012.68

5,355.92

4,764.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,811.51

2,049.21

-1,014.25

2,214.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Nominee (RBI)

Malvika Sinha

Nominee (Govt)

Gulab Singh

Director (Workmen Employee)

Arun Koolwal

Director

Himkar Ramchandra Srivastava

Nominee (SBI)

Neeraj Vyas

Director

Amulya Kumar Sahu

Managing Director

Dibakar Mohanty

Nominee (SBI)

Sandeep Bhatnagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged

Summary

State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ) was incorporated in 1963. The bank is promoted and managed by State Bank of India group. It is professionally managed Public Sector Bank with a track record of uninterrupted profitability and dividend payment. It came into existence after amalgamation of the erstwhile State Bank of Jaipur with State Bank of Bikaner.The Bank took over the business of the Govind Bank Pvt. Ltd. on 25th April, 1966. Banks main area of operation is Rajasthan with presence in almost all important banking centres in the countryThe Bank is giving thrust on fee-based income and relatively safe high yielding advances like Trade advances, Personal segment advances and Agricultural advances. Further to increase fee-based income it plans to introduce Demat services and Trusteeship for debenture holders. The Bank is giving high priority for adoption of modern technology to provide efficient and prompt customer service. Facilities like tele-banking, anywhere-banking are proposed to be introduced in some of the branches.During 2006-07, the Bank opened 13 fully computerised branches and closes one un-remunerative branch. As on March 31, 2007, the bank had 844 branches, comprising 833 business branches, 8 service branches, 2 asset recovery branches and 1 Treasury branch. The Banks network of 688 branches in Rajasthan is the biggest among all banks.
