State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged Cash Flow Statement

770
(0.75%)
Mar 15, 2017|03:29:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,811.51

2,049.21

-1,014.25

2,214.79

Other operating items

Operating

1,811.51

2,049.21

-1,014.25

2,214.79

Capital expenditure

117.86

101.73

108.55

86.53

Free cash flow

1,929.37

2,150.94

-905.69

2,301.32

Equity raised

12,715.58

11,328.7

10,080.16

8,901.72

Investing

2,643.75

4,388.34

-2,395.6

3,476.41

Financing

1,79,259.09

1,63,281.03

1,51,155.28

1,40,875.36

Dividends paid

100.1

100.1

100.1

112.7

Net in cash

1,96,647.89

1,81,249.11

1,58,034.24

1,55,667.51

