State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Merged Summary

State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ) was incorporated in 1963. The bank is promoted and managed by State Bank of India group. It is professionally managed Public Sector Bank with a track record of uninterrupted profitability and dividend payment. It came into existence after amalgamation of the erstwhile State Bank of Jaipur with State Bank of Bikaner.The Bank took over the business of the Govind Bank Pvt. Ltd. on 25th April, 1966. Banks main area of operation is Rajasthan with presence in almost all important banking centres in the countryThe Bank is giving thrust on fee-based income and relatively safe high yielding advances like Trade advances, Personal segment advances and Agricultural advances. Further to increase fee-based income it plans to introduce Demat services and Trusteeship for debenture holders. The Bank is giving high priority for adoption of modern technology to provide efficient and prompt customer service. Facilities like tele-banking, anywhere-banking are proposed to be introduced in some of the branches.During 2006-07, the Bank opened 13 fully computerised branches and closes one un-remunerative branch. As on March 31, 2007, the bank had 844 branches, comprising 833 business branches, 8 service branches, 2 asset recovery branches and 1 Treasury branch. The Banks network of 688 branches in Rajasthan is the biggest among all banks.