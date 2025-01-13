Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
-0.35
-0.38
-0.35
Net Worth
0.93
0.57
0.54
0.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.44
1.44
1.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.93
2.01
1.98
2.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.06
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Inventories
0.06
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.05
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.86
0.03
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
0.92
2
1.98
2.01
