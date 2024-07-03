Summary

Stellant Securities (India) Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sellaids Publications (India) Limited on 12 December,1991 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on 20 December,1991. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Sellaids Publications (India) Limited to Stellant Securities (India) Limited in April, 2011.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, holding, trading, investing and dealing in all kinds of investment instruments. Initially, it was in the business of Publication Of Yellow Page Directory.

