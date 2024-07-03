Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹117.4
Prev. Close₹115.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.35
Day's High₹117.4
Day's Low₹117.4
52 Week's High₹115.1
52 Week's Low₹14.4
Book Value₹23.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.69
P/E6.51
EPS17.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.01
-0.35
-0.38
-0.35
Net Worth
0.93
0.57
0.54
0.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.1
-0.52
-0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0.15
0.59
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.15
0.59
0
Other Operating Income
0.16
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0.01
0.04
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mangala Rathod
Independent Director
Bhavesh Bafna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil B. patel
Independent Director
Mahipat Mehta
Independent Director
Suhas Ashok Kadam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Stellant Securities (India) Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sellaids Publications (India) Limited on 12 December,1991 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on 20 December,1991. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Sellaids Publications (India) Limited to Stellant Securities (India) Limited in April, 2011.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, holding, trading, investing and dealing in all kinds of investment instruments. Initially, it was in the business of Publication Of Yellow Page Directory.
The Stellant Securities India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stellant Securities India Ltd is ₹8.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stellant Securities India Ltd is 6.51 and 4.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stellant Securities India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stellant Securities India Ltd is ₹14.4 and ₹115.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stellant Securities India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.19%, 3 Years at 158.54%, 1 Year at 699.31%, 6 Month at 497.30%, 3 Month at 162.91% and 1 Month at 54.39%.
