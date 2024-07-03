iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Share Price

117.4
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open117.4
  • Day's High117.4
  • 52 Wk High115.1
  • Prev. Close115.1
  • Day's Low117.4
  • 52 Wk Low 14.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.35
  • P/E6.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.79
  • EPS17.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

117.4

Prev. Close

115.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.35

Day's High

117.4

Day's Low

117.4

52 Week's High

115.1

52 Week's Low

14.4

Book Value

23.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.69

P/E

6.51

EPS

17.68

Divi. Yield

0

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.41%

Non-Promoter- 2.70%

Institutions: 2.70%

Non-Institutions: 34.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.92

0.92

0.92

0.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.01

-0.35

-0.38

-0.35

Net Worth

0.93

0.57

0.54

0.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.1

-0.52

-0.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0.15

0.59

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.15

0.59

0

Other Operating Income

0.16

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0.01

0.04

0.03

View Annually Results

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Stellant Securities (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mangala Rathod

Independent Director

Bhavesh Bafna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil B. patel

Independent Director

Mahipat Mehta

Independent Director

Suhas Ashok Kadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stellant Securities (India) Ltd

Summary

Stellant Securities (India) Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Sellaids Publications (India) Limited on 12 December,1991 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on 20 December,1991. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Sellaids Publications (India) Limited to Stellant Securities (India) Limited in April, 2011.The Company made its public issue in 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, holding, trading, investing and dealing in all kinds of investment instruments. Initially, it was in the business of Publication Of Yellow Page Directory.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Stellant Securities India Ltd share price today?

The Stellant Securities India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stellant Securities India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stellant Securities India Ltd is ₹8.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stellant Securities India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stellant Securities India Ltd is 6.51 and 4.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stellant Securities India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stellant Securities India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stellant Securities India Ltd is ₹14.4 and ₹115.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stellant Securities India Ltd?

Stellant Securities India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.19%, 3 Years at 158.54%, 1 Year at 699.31%, 6 Month at 497.30%, 3 Month at 162.91% and 1 Month at 54.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stellant Securities India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stellant Securities India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.42 %
Institutions - 2.70 %
Public - 34.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Stellant Securities (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.