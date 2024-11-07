Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve quarterly and yearly Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Appointment of Additional Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024