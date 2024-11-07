|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve quarterly and yearly Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Appointment of Additional Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|STELLANT SECURITIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Un- Audited Financial result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.